Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme

Many young students who go straight into tertiary studies drop out of the first choice course, as they find that it's not what they expected.

This is why the concept of taking a gap year has become so popular, but one which was only within the realm of those who had the financial means to do so.

What travel and work opportunities are there at the moment for those wanting to see the world while earning their way?

Cara Halliday is the founder of Hopscotch Travel, offers work- abroad programs for South Africans between the age of 18- 30 in destinations such as the USA, Europe and Asia with the core focus of seasonal work and travel programs, teaching and au pairing.