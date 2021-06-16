'No alarm bells before publishing story of Tembisa babies? - William Bird
*Media Monitoring Africa director, William Bird questions the media company that published the story without verifying the facts.
*Media owners do operate on the basis of a commercial imperative but there are ramifications for credibility, says Bird
Last week the Pretoria News reported that a 37-year-old woman had given birth to 10 babies at a private hospital in Pretoria on Monday night.
The story captured the imagination of the nation and the world as these would be the first decuplets ever born.
But finally it seems there are no babies.
The Tsotetsi family released a statement on Tuesday saying it "has resolved and concluded that there are no decuplets born between Tebogo Tsotetsi and Gosiame Sithole, until proven otherwise and wishes to apologise for any inconvenience and embarrassment."
Media Monitoring Africa director, William Bird questions the media company that published the story without verifying the facts.
So many alarm bells should have been ringing in their minds before they published.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
Some people call it the weaponisation of our media.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
Bird refers to lead news stories that have been incredibly dangerous.
He says as worrying is that these media houses are not having a form of redress when they make an error.
It is symptomatic in a specific political approach.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
He says owners do operate on the basis of a commercial imperative but there are ramifications for credibility.
It is possible to rebuild trust.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
