[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser





The Guardian reports that Coca-Cola's share price dropped from $56.10 to $55.22 almost immediately after Ronaldo pushed the cooldrink bottles aside and showed his preference for water.

This occurred on Monday at the Euro2021 press conference in Budapest on Monday in the prelude to his country’s Group F game against Hungary.

This is a 1.6% dip with the market value of Coca-Cola going from $242bn to $238bn which is a drop of $4bn.

It is no secret that the famous footballer promotes healthy eating and is not a fan of sugary fizzy drinks.

'Drink water'



Cristiano Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola bottles at start of #Euro2020 press conference pic.twitter.com/2eBujl9vzk — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) June 15, 2021