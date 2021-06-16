[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:10
On the couch -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ella Blumenthal
Jordy Sank
Today at 13:35
Rota-Rally around Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nadine Rolston
Today at 13:40
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
New alert level and vaccination programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
Today at 15:20
Reach for a Dream - 2 interviews
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kennedy Dembetembe
Khathutshelo R
Today at 15:40
Memories of 16 June
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dan Moyane - Veteran broadcaster at ....
Today at 16:05
Biden and Putin meet in Switzerland
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof John Stremlau, professor of international relations at Wits University
Today at 16:20
World Refill Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay - Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dawn Adams
Today at 17:20
US Golf Open preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stuart McLean
No Items to show
Latest Local
'No alarm bells before publishing story of Tembisa babies? - William Bird Lester Kiewit talks to William Bird of Media Monitoring Africa about the bizarre story that captured the nation's attention. 16 June 2021 9:50 AM
Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold The president has announced a move up to Alert Level 3 once regulations are gazetted on Tuesday evening. 15 June 2021 8:41 PM
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA. 15 June 2021 7:25 PM
View all Local
ANC not paying salaries: 'They are talking about reducing staff' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 15 June 2021 2:18 PM
"How did the DA miss this?" - ANC opens fraud case over JP Smith qualifications Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to journalist Jan-Jan Joubert about the latest DA qualifications scandal involving council... 15 June 2021 1:45 PM
President Ramaphosa's Tuesday schedule hints at imminent Covid 'family meeting' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 15 June 2021 12:28 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes. 16 June 2021 9:01 AM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
View all Business
Why there are no Covid-related medical malpractice lawsuits yet Refilwe Moloto talks to litigation attorney and associate and Adams and Admas Mthokozisi Maphumulo to find out more. 16 June 2021 8:49 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver. 15 June 2021 4:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
View all Sport
'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Ric... 12 June 2021 11:48 AM
Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her three top picks for this weekend and they're all music-related. 12 June 2021 9:24 AM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 11 June 2021 5:25 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver. 15 June 2021 4:44 PM
'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients' Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association. 15 June 2021 1:24 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser

16 June 2021 11:38 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Cristiano Ronaldo
Football
Coca-Cola
#CapeTalkViral
Euro2021

Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference.

The Guardian reports that Coca-Cola's share price dropped from $56.10 to $55.22 almost immediately after Ronaldo pushed the cooldrink bottles aside and showed his preference for water.

This occurred on Monday at the Euro2021 press conference in Budapest on Monday in the prelude to his country’s Group F game against Hungary.

This is a 1.6% dip with the market value of Coca-Cola going from $242bn to $238bn which is a drop of $4bn.

It is no secret that the famous footballer promotes healthy eating and is not a fan of sugary fizzy drinks.

Watch the video below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
