[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser
The Guardian reports that Coca-Cola's share price dropped from $56.10 to $55.22 almost immediately after Ronaldo pushed the cooldrink bottles aside and showed his preference for water.
This occurred on Monday at the Euro2021 press conference in Budapest on Monday in the prelude to his country’s Group F game against Hungary.
This is a 1.6% dip with the market value of Coca-Cola going from $242bn to $238bn which is a drop of $4bn.
It is no secret that the famous footballer promotes healthy eating and is not a fan of sugary fizzy drinks.
Watch the video below:
'Drink water'— Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) June 15, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo removes Coca-Cola bottles at start of #Euro2020 press conference pic.twitter.com/2eBujl9vzk
More from World
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend
Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks.Read More
'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Carla Bellucci, the UK blogger who's been making money posting pregnancy pics on OnlyFans.Read More
How long will it take for Guptas be extradited? 'How long is a piece of string?'
John Maytham chats to Adv. Anton Katz, who says it is entirely dependent on UAE law.Read More
UAE seals the deal on agreement with SA paving the way for Gupta extradition
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith about the extradition of the Gupta family.Read More
Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attendance at the G7 Summit.Read More
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation'
Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward"
Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year.Read More
Woman punches croc to save twin sister
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
More from Sport
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics
Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser.Read More
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend
Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks.Read More
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners
Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy.Read More
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis
The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga.Read More
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago.Read More
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray
As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off?Read More
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition
The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts.Read More
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler
The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning...Read More
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP
The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the suspension of contact sport in schools.Read More
More from Business
Level 3 liquor trading hours discriminates against blue collar workers - SALBA
Refilwe Moloto talks to SALBA chair Sibani Mngadi about President Ramaphosa's latest announcement.Read More
Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes.Read More
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?
'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.Read More
Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold
The president has announced a move up to Alert Level 3 once regulations are gazetted on Tuesday evening.Read More
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist
As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA.Read More
SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery.Read More
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects
John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver.Read More
ANC not paying salaries: 'They are talking about reducing staff'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand'
Refilwe Moloto interviews environmental journalist Tony Carnie.Read More