Level 3 liquor trading hours discriminates against blue collar workers - Salba





Salba questions the government decision to close retail alcohol outlets from Friday to Sunday

Salba chair Sibani Mngadi says the level 3 hours discriminate against factory floor workers who do not have the opportunity to purchase alcohol at those times

Mngadi questions the negative impact and risk of home consumption of alcohol on the health system

© nenovbrothers/123rf.com

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday night and announced the country would shift to alert level 3 from Wednesday 16 June.

Among the new restrictions, alcohol sales from retail outlets restricted from Monday to Thursday, from the hours 10am to 6pm.

SA Liquor Brand Owners Association (Salba) chair Sibani Mngadi says the association appreciates the efforts government made to keep bars and taverns open with an extended curfew.

We do believe the issue of gatherings is one that needs to be considered to limit interaction between people and therefore reduce the rate of infection. Sibani Mngadi, Chair - South African Liquor Brand Owners Association

But the issue the association is not happy about is the change in retail liquor outlets' trading times.

We are calling on government to explain its rationale around the closure of retail outlets, bottle stores, Friday to Sunday. Sibani Mngadi, Chair - South African Liquor Brand Owners Association

We really do believe it is an arbitrary decision. Sibani Mngadi, Chair - South African Liquor Brand Owners Association

The issue here is that people who are just a shopfloor worker who works five days a week certainly doesn't have an opportunity to purchase. Those with lower incomes will be purchasing lower amounts of stock just for that day. Sibani Mngadi, Chair - South African Liquor Brand Owners Association

He also questions the impact of risk from home consumption.

Mngadi says he does not dispute the fact that alcohol abuse contributes to trauma cases.

But we have reduced the number of people gathering and increased curfew so that should reduce that significantly. Sibani Mngadi, Chair - South African Liquor Brand Owners Association

