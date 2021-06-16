Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Local film 'Sons of the Sea' explores themes of poaching & survival in Cape Town

16 June 2021 3:00 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Crime
Abalone
Corruption
Cape Town
Film
Perlemoen
local movie

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to 'Sons of the Sea' director John Gutierrez.
  • The film tells the story of two men who discover a dead body and two bags of valuable abalone in a small fishing community on the outskirts of Cape Town.
  • The movie features an entirely black cast, starring Brendan Daniels, Nicole Fortuin, Marlon Swarts and Roberto Kyle.
  • 'Sons of the Sea' will premiere at the Durban International Film Festival which runs from 22 July-1 August 2021.

'Sons of the Sea' is a film that tells the tale of the black market trade of abalone, which is an integral part of the 'fishing economy' of the Western Cape.

The movie is set in a small fishing community on the outskirts of Cape Town, and follows Gabriel who discovers a dead body and two bags of valuable abalone.

His brother, Michail, convinces him they must take it for themselves.

But when a corrupt government worker pursues them, they embark on a journey into the mountains and are driven to the ends of the Cape of Good Hope for the survival of their relationship and their lives.

The film is directed by John Gutierrez, a Mexican-American who lives in Cape Town.

At the heart of it, this is a story of brotherhood. And it's a universal story, especially when two brothers are at the opposite ends of a conflict. Where one wants to find a 'get-out' of an impoverished situation and earn a quick buck. And the one has a gift, and wants to use that gift. Whether it be art or some kind of academic gift to rise up

John Gutierrez - Director of 'Sons of the Sea'

As you watch the film, you begin to like all the characters, and like all their flaws, and see that these are real human beings in a modern day struggle where there is no black and white, there's just a lot of grey area that exists between them.

John Gutierrez - Director of 'Sons of the Sea'

In California we have very similar things. We have abalone poaching. There's also sage poaching. There's all kinds of illicit markets that are working in the same way. This story could take place on those shores just as easily.

John Gutierrez - Director of 'Sons of the Sea'

RELATED: Local director realises lifelong dream with release of his debut feature film

The movie features local actors, including Roberto Kyle, Marlon Swarts, Brendon Daniels and Nicole Fortuin.

Gutierrez says they specifically wanted the cast to be actors of colour.

We had some financiers who were interested in putting money in, and were pressuring us to use a different name, a white actor for the government official especially. We said from the beginning we wanted this to be a black cast. We want this to be a black crew.

John Gutierrez - Director of 'Sons of the Sea'

What was important for me from an aesthetic point of view, coming from a coastal region of the world as well. You grow up with this skating culture. Beach culture. These lifeguards, for the most part are blonde haired and blue-eyed people. That's the image that occupies the coast. And the truth is, it's these people of colour. These indigenous communities who have been there for centuries.

John Gutierrez - Director of 'Sons of the Sea'

RELATED: Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry

Gutierrez says South Africa has a multitude of stories that can be retold through the art of film making

You do have very South African stories. Identity stories about land rights. Stories about the disenfranchised. Stories about the youth that are here today because of the colonial history and apartheid.

John Gutierrez - Director of 'Sons of the Sea'

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview




