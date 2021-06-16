Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Zuma's new spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi refuses to answer if it's a paying gig

16 June 2021 1:56 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Jacob Zuma Foundation
Mzwanele Manye

Mandy Wiener talks to the newly appointed spokesperson for former president Jacob Zuma and his foundation.
  • Mzwanele Manyi has been appointed spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation and Jacob Zuma himself
  • Manyi refused to be drawn on whether he is receiving a salary or working pro bono in this role

Manyi is a former government spokesman and owner of the now-defunct New Age and ANN7 media company.

Zuma’s daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on Twitter announced the appointment on Twitter on Tuesday.

I've been pushed by the Jacob Zuma Foundation to speak for the Jacob Zuma Foundation and the patron of the foundation on a whole range of things pertaining to the foundation and its patron.

Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson for Jacob Zuma

I'll be speaking on his [Jacob Zuma] behalf on all the various matters that are pending in court.

Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson for Jacob Zuma

There has been speculation that Zuma's legal team has quit due to lack of payment, says Mandy

The question many people want me to ask is are you being paid, or are you doing this pro bono?

Mandy Wiener, Presenter - The Midday Report

No, that's a private matter, not a matter for public consumption.

Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson for Jacob Zuma

Scroll back to the top to listen to Manyi's interview




