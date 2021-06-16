Zuma's new spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi refuses to answer if it's a paying gig
- Mzwanele Manyi has been appointed spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation and Jacob Zuma himself
- Manyi refused to be drawn on whether he is receiving a salary or working pro bono in this role
Manyi is a former government spokesman and owner of the now-defunct New Age and ANN7 media company.
Zuma’s daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on Twitter announced the appointment on Twitter on Tuesday.
BREAKING NEWS:— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) June 15, 2021
The Jacob G Zuma Foundation appoints @MzwaneleManyi through his communications outfit, to provide Spokesperson services for the Foundation & its Patron, H.E @PresJGZuma on all matters including Arms Deal Case. pic.twitter.com/oShmxEfL80
I've been pushed by the Jacob Zuma Foundation to speak for the Jacob Zuma Foundation and the patron of the foundation on a whole range of things pertaining to the foundation and its patron.Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson for Jacob Zuma
I'll be speaking on his [Jacob Zuma] behalf on all the various matters that are pending in court.Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson for Jacob Zuma
There has been speculation that Zuma's legal team has quit due to lack of payment, says Mandy
The question many people want me to ask is are you being paid, or are you doing this pro bono?Mandy Wiener, Presenter - The Midday Report
No, that's a private matter, not a matter for public consumption.Mzwanele Manyi, Spokesperson for Jacob Zuma
Scroll back to the top to listen to Manyi's interview
