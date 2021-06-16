From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art
Plant supplier Fado Art has seen phenomenal growth since it started supplying its range of succulents to Checkers.
Before a life-changing call from a senior executive in 2015, Fado founder Johan van Zyl was planting succulents into ceramic pots in a rented garage in Bronkhorstspruit.
Today, says Checkers, Fado supplies plants to more than 250 of its stores across South Africa.
In the process the home decor company increased its annual turnover by 670% and increased its staff from two people to 50.
Bruce Whitfield interviews van Zyl on The Money Show.
Around 2014 we started to see in the market that there's a need for more finished, added-value products like plants in nice ceramic pots, a finished gift for someone...Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art
It went well beyond expectations and from there we just got more creative, more new ideas...Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art
When we started with Checkers it was unreal. I didn't think it was possible for a small company like this to be able to tap into the corporate or bigger market.Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art
Starting up was extremely difficult as Fado was launching a new type of concept van Zyl says.
Success came through a process of trail and error, with the Shoprite Group providing guidance.
They allowed us to do trials in stores to see what works, what doesn't and where we have to change stuff to get the ultimate product into the market.Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art
We had to look at the clientele... play with the prices... We work out our price ranges to accommodate everyone.Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art
It's still a challenge every day to be able to stay on top of the market.Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art
We do ranges, so a certain product will only be in store for a couple of weeks.Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art
Their products and ideas are 100% South African says van Zyl.
I believe for every young entrepreneur there is an opportunity out there if you keep your quality right, you have a unique product and you deliver a quality service.Johan van Zyl, Owner - Fado Art
Listen to the Fado Art success story below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/fadoartcompany/photos/2807749482645569
More from ShapeShifter
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1
Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.Read More
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy
'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.Read More
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000
'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.Read More
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives)
'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform
Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe.Read More
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO
Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.Read More
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba.Read More
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana
Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More