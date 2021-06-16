"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship"
It's easy to say entrepreneurs have the ability to relieve South Africa's record unemployment rate.
But have they been given the right tools or environment to thrive?
On the one hand government is trying very hard to boost entrepreneurship but on the other it is obviously failing says Allon Raiz (CEO of Raizcorp).
Raiz says it's an issue of how policies are being designed.
He highlights the SSME (small, medium and micro-enterprises) policy and the current focus on what he calls "one-man bands" as particularly problematic.
Anyone listening who's started and grown a business will know that when they were a micro-business the issues were very different as they grew this to a small business, to a medium-size business.Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp
They're all part of the same policy and there's already the problem. The people making these policies obviously don't understand what the journey of an entrepreneur is.Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp
If he were in a position to draw up policy constrained by limited budget, he would certainly focus on the ten-person operation rather than the one-person outfit says Raiz.
That has a far higher potential to grow and to employ people.Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp
My assessment is that the people making the policies have never been entrepreneurs! They are politicians who have read some documents or been informed by people who are academic... so these policies are built from a really ignorant point of view, in my opinion.Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp
Setting up a business is one thing he says, but continuing to comply with regulations is something small businesses without the necessary resources struggle to do.
Our government talks about loving entrepreneurs and wanting entrepreneurship but we've seen from all sorts of reports from the World Economic Forum and various other organisations, how difficult is a) to start a business in this country and b) to keep up with the regulations...Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp
You need to have an MBA to just understand the regulations and most entrepreneurs are just trying to make ends meet and get their businesses off the ground.Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp
Including people who understand the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would make a huge difference Raiz emphasizes.
Listen to the Raiz CEO's argument in the audio below:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/10/20/08/39/business-1754904960720.jpg
