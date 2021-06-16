Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art 'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 8:52 PM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Local
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Zuma's new spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi refuses to answer if it's a paying gig Mandy Wiener talks to the newly appointed spokesperson for former president Jacob Zuma and his foundation. 16 June 2021 1:56 PM
View all Politics
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Level 3 liquor trading hours discriminates against blue collar workers - Salba Refilwe Moloto talks to SALBA chair Sibani Mngadi about President Ramaphosa's latest announcement. 16 June 2021 12:38 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Cleverest doggo uses carwash fluffy rollers for a delicious backrub This cute dog knows all about self-care and where to find it. It's the most adorable video you will see today. 16 June 2021 1:03 PM
Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes. 16 June 2021 9:01 AM
Why there are no Covid-related medical malpractice lawsuits yet Refilwe Moloto talks to litigation attorney and associate and Adams and Admas Mthokozisi Maphumulo to find out more. 16 June 2021 8:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Local film 'Sons of the Sea' explores themes of poaching & survival in Cape Town CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to 'Sons of the Sea' director John Gutierrez. 16 June 2021 3:00 PM
'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Ric... 12 June 2021 11:48 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship"

16 June 2021 7:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Economy
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
SMEs
small business
Allon Raiz
entrepreneurs
Raizcorp
red tape
Arabile Gumede
SSME
business policy

Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp).

It's easy to say entrepreneurs have the ability to relieve South Africa's record unemployment rate.

But have they been given the right tools or environment to thrive?

On the one hand government is trying very hard to boost entrepreneurship but on the other it is obviously failing says Allon Raiz (CEO of Raizcorp).

Image: Domenico Mattei on Pixabay

Raiz says it's an issue of how policies are being designed.

He highlights the SSME (small, medium and micro-enterprises) policy and the current focus on what he calls "one-man bands" as particularly problematic.

Anyone listening who's started and grown a business will know that when they were a micro-business the issues were very different as they grew this to a small business, to a medium-size business.

Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp

They're all part of the same policy and there's already the problem. The people making these policies obviously don't understand what the journey of an entrepreneur is.

Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp

If he were in a position to draw up policy constrained by limited budget, he would certainly focus on the ten-person operation rather than the one-person outfit says Raiz.

That has a far higher potential to grow and to employ people.

Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp

My assessment is that the people making the policies have never been entrepreneurs! They are politicians who have read some documents or been informed by people who are academic... so these policies are built from a really ignorant point of view, in my opinion.

Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp

Setting up a business is one thing he says, but continuing to comply with regulations is something small businesses without the necessary resources struggle to do.

Our government talks about loving entrepreneurs and wanting entrepreneurship but we've seen from all sorts of reports from the World Economic Forum and various other organisations, how difficult is a) to start a business in this country and b) to keep up with the regulations...

Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp

You need to have an MBA to just understand the regulations and most entrepreneurs are just trying to make ends meet and get their businesses off the ground.

Allon Raiz, CEO - Raizcorp

Including people who understand the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would make a huge difference Raiz emphasizes.

Listen to the Raiz CEO's argument in the audio below:




16 June 2021 7:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Economy
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
SMEs
small business
Allon Raiz
entrepreneurs
Raizcorp
red tape
Arabile Gumede
SSME
business policy

More from Business

From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art

16 June 2021 8:52 PM

'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)

16 June 2021 7:21 PM

Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'

16 June 2021 6:50 PM

Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Level 3 liquor trading hours discriminates against blue collar workers - Salba

16 June 2021 12:38 PM

Refilwe Moloto talks to SALBA chair Sibani Mngadi about President Ramaphosa's latest announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser

16 June 2021 11:38 AM

Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme

16 June 2021 9:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?

15 June 2021 9:12 PM

'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold

15 June 2021 8:41 PM

The president has announced a move up to Alert Level 3 once regulations are gazetted on Tuesday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist

15 June 2021 7:25 PM

As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb

15 June 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'

16 June 2021 6:50 PM

Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?

15 June 2021 9:12 PM

'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects

15 June 2021 4:44 PM

John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients'

15 June 2021 1:24 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand'

15 June 2021 10:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews environmental journalist Tony Carnie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

11 June 2021 1:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts

11 June 2021 12:31 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going'

11 June 2021 9:54 AM

Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring

10 June 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'

16 June 2021 6:50 PM

Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma's new spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi refuses to answer if it's a paying gig

16 June 2021 1:56 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to the newly appointed spokesperson for former president Jacob Zuma and his foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Level 3 liquor trading hours discriminates against blue collar workers - Salba

16 June 2021 12:38 PM

Refilwe Moloto talks to SALBA chair Sibani Mngadi about President Ramaphosa's latest announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold

15 June 2021 8:41 PM

The president has announced a move up to Alert Level 3 once regulations are gazetted on Tuesday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC not paying salaries: 'They are talking about reducing staff'

15 June 2021 2:18 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"How did the DA miss this?" - ANC opens fraud case over JP Smith qualifications

15 June 2021 1:45 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to journalist Jan-Jan Joubert about the latest DA qualifications scandal involving councillor JP Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa's Tuesday schedule hints at imminent Covid 'family meeting'

15 June 2021 12:28 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Destroying contaminated vaccines should give the public greater confidence'

14 June 2021 10:15 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariema and CEO of SAHPRA Dr Tumi Semete-Makokotlela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA new deal: Who and what is Takatso Consortium

14 June 2021 7:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to aviation analyst Desmond Latham about who the players are and how the deal will work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bantu Holomisa on SAA: 'Done in secret and ANC selling its asset to their own'

14 June 2021 7:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UDM's General Bantu Holomisa about Takatso deal be enough to save SAA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma's new spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi refuses to answer if it's a paying gig

Politics

Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold

Business Local Politics

[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser

World Sport Business

EWN Highlights

20 burnt bodies of suspected 'zama-zamas' found in Orkney

16 June 2021 6:47 PM

'This could've been done earlier': MAC on level 3 lockdown announcement

16 June 2021 4:28 PM

'ANC has never prosecuted a single apartheid murderer', says Malema

16 June 2021 2:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA