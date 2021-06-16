'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Local film 'Sons of the Sea' explores themes of poaching & survival in Cape Town CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to 'Sons of the Sea' director John Gutierrez. 16 June 2021 3:00 PM
Level 3 liquor trading hours discriminates against blue collar workers - Salba Refilwe Moloto talks to SALBA chair Sibani Mngadi about President Ramaphosa's latest announcement. 16 June 2021 12:38 PM
View all Local
Zuma's new spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi refuses to answer if it's a paying gig Mandy Wiener talks to the newly appointed spokesperson for former president Jacob Zuma and his foundation. 16 June 2021 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold The president has announced a move up to Alert Level 3 once regulations are gazetted on Tuesday evening. 15 June 2021 8:41 PM
ANC not paying salaries: 'They are talking about reducing staff' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 15 June 2021 2:18 PM
View all Politics
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes. 16 June 2021 9:01 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Cleverest doggo uses carwash fluffy rollers for a delicious backrub This cute dog knows all about self-care and where to find it. It's the most adorable video you will see today. 16 June 2021 1:03 PM
Why there are no Covid-related medical malpractice lawsuits yet Refilwe Moloto talks to litigation attorney and associate and Adams and Admas Mthokozisi Maphumulo to find out more. 16 June 2021 8:49 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
View all Sport
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Local film 'Sons of the Sea' explores themes of poaching & survival in Cape Town CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to 'Sons of the Sea' director John Gutierrez. 16 June 2021 3:00 PM
'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Ric... 12 June 2021 11:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Carla Bellucci, the UK blogger who's been making money posting pregnancy pics on O... 13 June 2021 10:22 AM
How long will it take for Guptas be extradited? 'How long is a piece of string?' John Maytham chats to Adv. Anton Katz, who says it is entirely dependent on UAE law. 11 June 2021 5:52 PM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver. 15 June 2021 4:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'

16 June 2021 6:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Unemployment
The Money Show
Youth Day
Bruce Whitfield
Youth unemployment
SA youth
gwara gwara
Dr Pali Lehohla
new dawn
Indlulamithi SA
Arabile Gumede
Statistician-General
SA Scenarios 2030
false new dawn

Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'.

While the latest Stats SA figures show South Africa's unemployment rate increased just slightly to 32.6% in the first quarter, it's the jobless youth facing the most dire consequences.

RELATED: Unemployment rate rises to 32.6%

Young people aged 15-24 and 25-34 recorded the highest unemployment rates of 63,3% and 41,3% respectively.

The youth jobless rate read as per the expanded definition is now at a staggering 74.7%.

RELATED: Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment

On Youth Day, former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla discusses possible remedies on The Money Show.

It's a subject he addresses in an opinion piece published on IOL - Our jobless youth: what is to be done, South Africa?

Statistician-General of South Africa Dr Pali Lehohla releases Poverty Trends in SA: An examination of absolute poverty between 2006 and 2015 report. Image: GCIS.

Dr Lehohla is an Executive Committee Member of Indlulamithi SA Scenarios 2030 which sketches scenarios for a socially cohesive country, asking if this could be achieved by 2030.

Indlulamithi South Africa Scenarios 2030

The Indlulamithi Barometer places South Africa in the Gwara Gwara scenario – a society in a false new dawn.

We have regressed - if you look at #FeesMustFall, it was the same thing as June 16th. So we haven't tackled what needs to be tackled.

Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician-General

If you pay for all of them and give them the assignment to design the future of this country, you will actually get a socially compact nation. That's the only space in South Africa where people - black, white, Indian and coloured - are represented in adequate numbers to make a change.

Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician-General

Dr Lehohla says what has happened to the country's youth is a serious injustice.

They say 'let the youth be entrepreneurial, let the youth work harder...' Surely, if there are systemic errors in the system, the youth cannot achieve that! It's impossible!

Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician-General

They have been tinkering around the margins of this issue of youth unemployment. What is worse, the share of employment of the youth has been eaten up by the elders.

Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician-General

Almost 2 million of the jobs that used to be in favour of youth... now have been transferred to the adult population which is 35 and above...

Dr Pali Lehohla, Former Statistician-General

Listen to Dr Lehohla's thoughts on how South Africa's tertiary education system should work:




16 June 2021 6:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Unemployment
The Money Show
Youth Day
Bruce Whitfield
Youth unemployment
SA youth
gwara gwara
Dr Pali Lehohla
new dawn
Indlulamithi SA
Arabile Gumede
Statistician-General
SA Scenarios 2030
false new dawn

More from Business

Level 3 liquor trading hours discriminates against blue collar workers - Salba

16 June 2021 12:38 PM

Refilwe Moloto talks to SALBA chair Sibani Mngadi about President Ramaphosa's latest announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser

16 June 2021 11:38 AM

Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme

16 June 2021 9:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?

15 June 2021 9:12 PM

'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold

15 June 2021 8:41 PM

The president has announced a move up to Alert Level 3 once regulations are gazetted on Tuesday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist

15 June 2021 7:25 PM

As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy likely to recover to pre-Covid levels by end of 2022 already - Sarb

15 June 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rashaad Kassim, Dep. Governor of the SA Reserve Bank, about the improved outlook for economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects

15 June 2021 4:44 PM

John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC not paying salaries: 'They are talking about reducing staff'

15 June 2021 2:18 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand'

15 June 2021 10:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews environmental journalist Tony Carnie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?

15 June 2021 9:12 PM

'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects

15 June 2021 4:44 PM

John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients'

15 June 2021 1:24 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand'

15 June 2021 10:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews environmental journalist Tony Carnie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

11 June 2021 1:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts

11 June 2021 12:31 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going'

11 June 2021 9:54 AM

Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring

10 June 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000?

10 June 2021 2:16 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma's new spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi refuses to answer if it's a paying gig

Politics

Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold

Business Local Politics

[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser

World Sport Business

EWN Highlights

'This could've been done earlier': MAC on level 3 lockdown announcement

16 June 2021 4:28 PM

'ANC has never prosecuted a single apartheid murderer', says Malema

16 June 2021 2:46 PM

'Your country needs you', Ramaphosa tells SA's youth at June 16 commemoration

16 June 2021 1:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA