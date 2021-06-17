Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:15
How dangerous is a sting from the rare blue stingray?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Jennifer Olbers - Marine ecologist and specialist shark scientist at WildOceans
Gail Wingreen
Today at 10:30
Zama Zamas culture/ ladysmith find and discovery of bodies
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
vidette bester
Today at 11:05
What is the state of South Africa’s health system? Four easy pieces
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Simkins - Head of Research at Helen Suzman Foundation
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Attracting Bees to your garden
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
How decisions are made regarding new traffic lights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Elliot
Today at 16:20
SA digital agency wins a Shorty award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarika Modi
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Cape Town homeowner on CoCT building approval delays 'Nobody ever answers calls'

17 June 2021 9:17 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Building plans approval
City of Cape Town

Refilwe Mooto talks to caller Shirley who says the backlog at the planning approval stage is causing enormous delays.
  • A capetonian homeowner has been trying to have building plan approved by the city council to no avail
  • She says she has tried phoning but no one answers
  • Shirley is concerned that penalties will be incurred if her build does not meet the deadline
Cape Town - one of the world's most beautiful cities. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

Shirley says she is not getting anywhere in having her building plan approved by the city council.

I believe that they do have a backlog. We have tried to escalate but nobody ever answers the calls.

Shirley, Caller - Cape Town

My draughtsman does have a contact in Council that we tried to get some advice from and she suggested that we resubmit to another department - but the long and the short of it is we hear nothing and are still waiting.

Shirley, Caller - Cape Town

Shirley says she will incur quite significant monthly penalties if she does not complete the build by February 2022.

So time is of the essence for me.

Shirley, Caller - Cape Town

She says she has heard of backlog time frames stretching between two to six months.

Covid has thrown a spanner in the works so I am not sure what the expectation should be.

Shirley, Caller - Cape Town



