Cape Town homeowner on CoCT building approval delays 'Nobody ever answers calls'





A capetonian homeowner has been trying to have building plan approved by the city council to no avail

She says she has tried phoning but no one answers

Shirley is concerned that penalties will be incurred if her build does not meet the deadline

Shirley says she is not getting anywhere in having her building plan approved by the city council.

I believe that they do have a backlog. We have tried to escalate but nobody ever answers the calls. Shirley, Caller - Cape Town

My draughtsman does have a contact in Council that we tried to get some advice from and she suggested that we resubmit to another department - but the long and the short of it is we hear nothing and are still waiting. Shirley, Caller - Cape Town

Shirley says she will incur quite significant monthly penalties if she does not complete the build by February 2022.

So time is of the essence for me. Shirley, Caller - Cape Town

She says she has heard of backlog time frames stretching between two to six months.