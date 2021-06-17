Cape Town homeowner on CoCT building approval delays 'Nobody ever answers calls'
- A capetonian homeowner has been trying to have building plan approved by the city council to no avail
- She says she has tried phoning but no one answers
- Shirley is concerned that penalties will be incurred if her build does not meet the deadline
Shirley says she is not getting anywhere in having her building plan approved by the city council.
I believe that they do have a backlog. We have tried to escalate but nobody ever answers the calls.Shirley, Caller - Cape Town
My draughtsman does have a contact in Council that we tried to get some advice from and she suggested that we resubmit to another department - but the long and the short of it is we hear nothing and are still waiting.Shirley, Caller - Cape Town
Shirley says she will incur quite significant monthly penalties if she does not complete the build by February 2022.
So time is of the essence for me.Shirley, Caller - Cape Town
She says she has heard of backlog time frames stretching between two to six months.
Covid has thrown a spanner in the works so I am not sure what the expectation should be.Shirley, Caller - Cape Town
