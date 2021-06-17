Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:45
Ziyanda Stuurman on researching what does police and security reform actually mean?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ziyanda Stuurman - Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University
Today at 10:05
Deutsche Welle (Bonn) - explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Keith Walker - Broadcast Editor/Producer Programs for Africa | Programming at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
How dangerous is a sting from the rare blue stingray?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Jennifer Olbers - Marine ecologist and specialist shark scientist at WildOceans
Gail Wingreen
Today at 10:30
Zama Zamas culture/ ladysmith find and discovery of bodies
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
vidette bester
Today at 11:05
What is the state of South Africa’s health system? Four easy pieces
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Simkins - Head of Research at Helen Suzman Foundation
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Attracting Bees to your garden
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
How decisions are made regarding new traffic lights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Elliot
Today at 16:20
SA digital agency wins a Shorty award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarika Modi
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train

17 June 2021 9:09 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Motoring
Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
driver's license renewal

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

  • The deadline for lockdown-expired driving licences is 31 August

  • You can only renew your driver’s license in person

  • There are efficient, private disc-renewal services

A Cape Town motorist is issued with a fine. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

My heart sank when last week I received an email from the City of Cape Town reminding people that a whole lot of licenses are going to fall due on 31 August. I remember the angst and the queues and the grief around this process in August last year. I remember saying we’re going to have to go through all this again one year from now, and every year in perpetuity, unless something changes in the system.

Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk

Driving licences that expired between 26 March and 31 December last year remain valid only until the end of August 2021.

To avoid the inevitable mad dash at the last minute, perhaps now is a good time to renew yours.

  • Click here for motor vehicle registration and licensing assistance

  • Click here to register for e-Services (to renew vehicle licenses online)

The City of Cape Town says senior citizens, pregnant customers, and customers with disabilities may move to the front of the queue upon arrival.

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:37).

Popular articles by De Siena:

There was no extension on the validity of your vehicle license… There is no grace period, you are now paying penalties the longer you leave it…

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

The City of Cape Town is pushing the online route, but it doesn’t seem to be working particularly well…

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

I used a fantastic private service, a lady in Bergvliet. For R150 she got everything done for me. It’s just the most painless, wonderful experience I’ve ever had. Her email address is roseden2019@gmail.com... That was for my disc. For drivers’ licenses… you have to go in person, unfortunately…

Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist



