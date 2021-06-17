Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train





The deadline for lockdown-expired driving licences is 31 August

You can only renew your driver’s license in person

There are efficient, private disc-renewal services

A Cape Town motorist is issued with a fine. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

My heart sank when last week I received an email from the City of Cape Town reminding people that a whole lot of licenses are going to fall due on 31 August. I remember the angst and the queues and the grief around this process in August last year. I remember saying we’re going to have to go through all this again one year from now, and every year in perpetuity, unless something changes in the system. Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk

Driving licences that expired between 26 March and 31 December last year remain valid only until the end of August 2021.

To avoid the inevitable mad dash at the last minute, perhaps now is a good time to renew yours.

The City of Cape Town says senior citizens, pregnant customers, and customers with disabilities may move to the front of the queue upon arrival.

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:37).

There was no extension on the validity of your vehicle license… There is no grace period, you are now paying penalties the longer you leave it… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

The City of Cape Town is pushing the online route, but it doesn’t seem to be working particularly well… Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist