Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train
-
The deadline for lockdown-expired driving licences is 31 August
-
You can only renew your driver’s license in person
-
There are efficient, private disc-renewal services
My heart sank when last week I received an email from the City of Cape Town reminding people that a whole lot of licenses are going to fall due on 31 August. I remember the angst and the queues and the grief around this process in August last year. I remember saying we’re going to have to go through all this again one year from now, and every year in perpetuity, unless something changes in the system.Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk
Driving licences that expired between 26 March and 31 December last year remain valid only until the end of August 2021.
To avoid the inevitable mad dash at the last minute, perhaps now is a good time to renew yours.
-
Click here for motor vehicle registration and licensing assistance
-
Click here to register for e-Services (to renew vehicle licenses online)
The City of Cape Town says senior citizens, pregnant customers, and customers with disabilities may move to the front of the queue upon arrival.
Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:37).
Popular articles by De Siena:
-
(REVIEW) We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000?
-
-
(CAR REVIEW) We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!'
There was no extension on the validity of your vehicle license… There is no grace period, you are now paying penalties the longer you leave it…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
The City of Cape Town is pushing the online route, but it doesn’t seem to be working particularly well…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
I used a fantastic private service, a lady in Bergvliet. For R150 she got everything done for me. It’s just the most painless, wonderful experience I’ve ever had. Her email address is roseden2019@gmail.com... That was for my disc. For drivers’ licenses… you have to go in person, unfortunately…Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist
Source : Aletta Gardner/EWN
More from Lifestyle
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)
Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Cleverest doggo uses carwash fluffy rollers for a delicious backrub
This cute dog knows all about self-care and where to find it. It's the most adorable video you will see today.Read More
Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes.Read More
Why there are no Covid-related medical malpractice lawsuits yet
Refilwe Moloto talks to litigation attorney and associate and Adams and Admas Mthokozisi Maphumulo to find out more.Read More
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics
Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser.Read More
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?
'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.Read More
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects
John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver.Read More
Loadshedding solutions: How to work out which UPS to buy for your home
Refilwe Moloto speaks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about how to buy the right equipment to keep your devices connected.Read More
[WATCH] CGH SPCA staff fell silent when they saw this little dog matted in fur
Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about how little Boo came in as a ball of matted hair and other online trending stories.Read More