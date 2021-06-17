Sharing photos of others on social media? Do's and don'ts of POPIA from 1 July

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener 1500 x 1500 BW Mandy Wiener 1500 x 1500 BW
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Attracting Bees to your garden
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen
Today at 14:50
Music with Faith Kay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Faith K
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Restructuring government to include only 9 ministers and a band of DGs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayaan J
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
How decisions are made regarding new traffic lights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Elliot
Today at 16:05
Analysis Biden-Putin summit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Alex Pravda
Today at 16:20
SA digital agency wins a Shorty award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarika Modi
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Moumien Jabaar
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 and vaccination update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Will Zondo Commission ask for extra time?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:45
Botswana says it's found world's third largest diamond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Allan
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Some schools won't resume 100% attendance due to social distancing rules - WCED Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Kerry Mauchline, the spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer. 17 June 2021 11:12 AM
Cape Town homeowner on CoCT building approval delays 'Nobody ever answers calls' Refilwe Mooto talks to caller Shirley who says the backlog at the planning approval stage is causing enormous delays. 17 June 2021 9:17 AM
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art 'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 8:52 PM
View all Local
Sharing photos of others on social media? Do's and don'ts of POPIA from 1 July Refilwe Moloto talks to social media lawyer Verlie Oosthuizen at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys about the new rules. 17 June 2021 10:58 AM
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
View all Politics
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
Level 3 liquor trading hours discriminates against blue collar workers - Salba Refilwe Moloto talks to SALBA chair Sibani Mngadi about President Ramaphosa's latest announcement. 16 June 2021 12:38 PM
View all Business
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Cleverest doggo uses carwash fluffy rollers for a delicious backrub This cute dog knows all about self-care and where to find it. It's the most adorable video you will see today. 16 June 2021 1:03 PM
Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes. 16 June 2021 9:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Local film 'Sons of the Sea' explores themes of poaching & survival in Cape Town CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to 'Sons of the Sea' director John Gutierrez. 16 June 2021 3:00 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Sharing photos of others on social media? Do's and don'ts of POPIA from 1 July

17 June 2021 10:58 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Protection of Personal Information Act
privacy
POPIA

Refilwe Moloto talks to social media lawyer Verlie Oosthuizen at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys about the new rules.
  • The POPIA comes into effect on 1 July
  • Social media lawyer explains when we can share photos of other people especially children, and when we may not
  • There are exemptions for journalists and those who have a professional online brand presence but the act is aimed at domestic use
Copyright : Bernard Bodo / 123rf

The Protection of Personal Information Act of 2013 will come into force from 1 July.

While most of us are eagerly awaiting this, as it will mean that our information can't be shared by companies anymore and there will hopefully be no more annoying marketing calls on our phones, this will also bring about changes to the way we do things on a daily basis, says Refilwe.

Did you know that our faces are considered to be personal information? But does this mean that we will no longer be able to share pictures where other people happen to be in the photo? Will we need explicit permission from everyone?

Social media lawyer Verlie Oosthuizen says there are exceptions regarding professionals as the POPIA Act is for domestic purposes.

People who have a social media presence and 'brand' as part of their 'business may be treated in a separate category, suggests Oosthuizen, but for ordinary people, the new law should not make a big difference.

If Mrs Jones has gone on her family holiday and just wants to post her selfie because she wants to have a memory. I don't think she needs to worry too much about the POPI Act because it is for domestic purposes.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

But Oosthuizen says, if one is going to use anyone's personal information, one must obtain their consent or you need to have a lawful ground for processing that information.

The way that the act has been drafted is so wide that basically doing anything with any time of information relating to anything about a person could notionally fall under the Protection of Personal Information Act.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

Refilwe asks about an example where a school or parent photographs children in a sports match. Can this be shared on the school or personal social media pages?

The school would have to make sure that they are following the act and that they have got the requisite consent.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

She says many schools obtain consent from parents at the beginning of the school year.

Parents may also ask the school not to use their child's images because this is something that is sensitive.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

If it is parents posting images of other adults they may not fall foul of the act she says.

However, it is better that you get consent from other parents before you post on social media.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

And how would it work at a wedding or such an event?

That depends if the wedding photographer is posting it for business reasons or if you are posting it, and the same caveats would apply.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

I don't think it is going to fall foul of POPIA if you are doing it in your personal capacity but a good rule of thumb is to say is it OK if I put this on Instagram. it is a bit awkward but I think people are getting more used to it. In school circles, it is more common now to ask if you can post it on social media.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

Do parents posting day-to-day information and photos about their children infringe on privacy and the POPIA law?

It absolutely infringes on their privacy and it is something that parents are going to have to be aware of because they have been putting things up about their kids for years and years, and you may have a child in their teens who say they cannot handle that all of this information is online.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

She suspects going forward this will become a conversation that will be more dominant between parents and children and a swing back towards privacy.

Are journalists allowed to take pictures of members of the public without their consent?

With journalism that is a specific exclusion in terms of the act but the journalist and media house has to have a code of conduct they subscribe to.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

This would not include bloggers who are not part of the press councils or various tribunals and forums, she notes.

Are you allowed to post people's vehicle licence plates?

That is absolutely not allowed, says Oosthuizen.

WhatsApp groups count as publishing...and the defamation is there.

Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law - Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

Personal information can be gathered but only for a legitimate purpose.

It is important to note that POPIA does not mean no information can be gathered - for example, personal information at a Covid registration or a security gate is allowed - but only for a legitimate purpose.

But posting about neighbours' transgression on a neighbourhood WhatsApp group is a no-no she insists - rather go and drop a note in their letterbox.




17 June 2021 10:58 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Protection of Personal Information Act
privacy
POPIA

More from Politics

Cape Town homeowner on CoCT building approval delays 'Nobody ever answers calls'

17 June 2021 9:17 AM

Refilwe Mooto talks to caller Shirley who says the backlog at the planning approval stage is causing enormous delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship"

16 June 2021 7:49 PM

Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'

16 June 2021 6:50 PM

Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma's new spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi won't say if it's a paying gig or not

16 June 2021 1:56 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to the newly appointed spokesperson for former president Jacob Zuma and his foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Level 3 liquor trading hours discriminates against blue collar workers - Salba

16 June 2021 12:38 PM

Refilwe Moloto talks to SALBA chair Sibani Mngadi about President Ramaphosa's latest announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold

15 June 2021 8:41 PM

The president has announced a move up to Alert Level 3 once regulations are gazetted on Tuesday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC not paying salaries: 'They are talking about reducing staff'

15 June 2021 2:18 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"How did the DA miss this?" - ANC opens fraud case over JP Smith qualifications

15 June 2021 1:45 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to journalist Jan-Jan Joubert about the latest DA qualifications scandal involving councillor JP Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa's Tuesday schedule hints at imminent Covid 'family meeting'

15 June 2021 12:28 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Destroying contaminated vaccines should give the public greater confidence'

14 June 2021 10:15 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariema and CEO of SAHPRA Dr Tumi Semete-Makokotlela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser

World Sport Business

What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time

Lifestyle Business Opinion

Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 third wave will be worse than previous two waves - Sama

17 June 2021 12:17 PM

BLSA: Jabu Mabuza was a formidable and independent leader

17 June 2021 11:53 AM

Zondo seeking to extend state capture inquiry term to September

17 June 2021 11:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA