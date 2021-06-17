Some schools won't resume 100% attendance due to social distancing rules - WCED
- Not all schools will be returning to full-time attendance in July
- The WCED says primary schools in the province have until 30 June to inform the DBE if they can't comply with all Covid-19 safety protocols at 100% capacity
- A survey conducted in May shows that most Western Cape primary schools aren't equipped for safe return to full-time schooling
- Education officials in the province are working on additional materials to address the learning losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says some primary schools in the province will not be able to safely return to full-time attendance next month.
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) issued a directive in May that primary school pupils (Grades R to 7) are to return to normal daily school attendance on 26 July.
The same goes for pupils attending schools providing special needs education.
RELATED: Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE
However, a survey conducted by the WCED last month shows that out of 1,523 Western Cape primary schools and special needs schools surveyed, only 328 feel they are ready to bring pupils back at 100% capacity.
Kerry Mauchline, the spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer, says schools can only return to full-time attendance if they can comply with all Covid-19 safety protocols, including 1-metre social distancing.
RELATED: Union concerned about DBE's ability to manage full-time return to primary school
Mauchline says schools have until 30 June to inform the DBE if they cannot safely reopen with 100% attendance.
By the 30th of June, schools have to fill out a template from the DBE... to indicate if they can or can't comply with all the safety protocols while bringing all their schools back.Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer
During the sitting on Tuesday, the DDG indicated that we might see more schools actually say they can't manage that requirement because of these new directions.Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer
Primary schools that can't resume full-time attendance will have to continue with rotational classes and provide a detailed plan indicating how learners will get enough teaching exposure.
According to Mauchline, the WCED's curriculum teams are developing additional materials and support for learners who will have to continue with rotational school attendance.
We as the WCED can't unilaterally do away with the 1-metre social distancing requirement. It's gazetted in directions by the national minister.Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer
The schools that can't implement 100% attendance [while] keeping that space will have to continue with rotational timetabling at this stage.Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer
More from Local
Cape Town homeowner on CoCT building approval delays 'Nobody ever answers calls'
Refilwe Mooto talks to caller Shirley who says the backlog at the planning approval stage is causing enormous delays.Read More
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art
'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show.Read More
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)
Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.Read More
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film
Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here.Read More
Local film 'Sons of the Sea' explores themes of poaching & survival in Cape Town
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to 'Sons of the Sea' director John Gutierrez.Read More
Level 3 liquor trading hours discriminates against blue collar workers - Salba
Refilwe Moloto talks to SALBA chair Sibani Mngadi about President Ramaphosa's latest announcement.Read More
No decuplet babies born says the alleged Tembisa dad in family statement
Lester Kiewit talks to William Bird of Media Monitoring Africa about the bizarre story that captured the nation's attention.Read More
Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold
The president has announced a move up to Alert Level 3 once regulations are gazetted on Tuesday evening.Read More
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist
As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA.Read More