What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time
-
37.5% of the South Africa population used TikTok in 2021
-
Its growth is being driven not only by entertainment but also by educational videos, shopping, mental health counselling, job hunting, and life hacks
RELATED: TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff)
TikTok is the hottest social media platform in the world right now.
According to Wunderman Thompson, 37.5% of people of South Africans use it, up from 16% in 2020.
In the United States, 78.7 million people use the app.
The short-video-sharing platform is not only used for entertainment but also life hacks, financial advice, education, marketing, job hunting, e-commerce, and seemingly everything else under the sun.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard (scroll up to listen).
Snapchat has stagnated… TikTok, however, just continues to go from strength to strength to strength… It’s gaining momentum in South Africa, especially with the youth…Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard
TikTok is being driven not only by entertainment but also by education, work, creativity, retail… It’s become a space for mentorship and education… Mental health professionals are on the platform to offer guidance, using quippy videos…Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard
It’s become a place to find a job…Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard
At this stage, there isn’t [a privacy risk] … Just be aware of what you’re doing… The values of the owners of TikTok... Hopefully, they can retain their democratic approach and freedom…Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141572620_kharkov-ukraine-february-16-2020-tiktok-application-on-samsung-smartphone-screen-and-dollar-bills-ti.html?term=tiktok%2Bmoney&vti=np9bjs4vx7rarqkt6h-1-43
More from Lifestyle
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)
Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Cleverest doggo uses carwash fluffy rollers for a delicious backrub
This cute dog knows all about self-care and where to find it. It's the most adorable video you will see today.Read More
Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes.Read More
Why there are no Covid-related medical malpractice lawsuits yet
Refilwe Moloto talks to litigation attorney and associate and Adams and Admas Mthokozisi Maphumulo to find out more.Read More
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics
Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser.Read More
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?
'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.Read More
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects
John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver.Read More
Loadshedding solutions: How to work out which UPS to buy for your home
Refilwe Moloto speaks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about how to buy the right equipment to keep your devices connected.Read More
More from Business
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art
'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show.Read More
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship"
Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp).Read More
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)
Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.Read More
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'
Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'.Read More
Level 3 liquor trading hours discriminates against blue collar workers - Salba
Refilwe Moloto talks to SALBA chair Sibani Mngadi about President Ramaphosa's latest announcement.Read More
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser
Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference.Read More
Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes.Read More
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?
'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.Read More
Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3 lockdown as Covid-19 third wave takes hold
The president has announced a move up to Alert Level 3 once regulations are gazetted on Tuesday evening.Read More
More from Opinion
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship"
Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp).Read More
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!'
Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'.Read More
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign?
'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week.Read More
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects
John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver.Read More
'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients'
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association.Read More
Karpowerships: 'Almost as if there are powerful friends giving a helping hand'
Refilwe Moloto interviews environmental journalist Tony Carnie.Read More
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber
Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.Read More