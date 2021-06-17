Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Attracting Bees to your garden
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen
Today at 14:50
Music with Faith Kay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Faith K
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Restructuring government to include only 9 ministers and a band of DGs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayaan J
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
How decisions are made regarding new traffic lights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Elliot
Today at 16:05
Analysis Biden-Putin summit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Alex Pravda
Today at 16:20
SA digital agency wins a Shorty award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarika Modi
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Moumien Jabaar
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 and vaccination update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Will Zondo Commission ask for extra time?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:45
Botswana says it's found world's third largest diamond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Allan
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time

17 June 2021 10:53 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
TikTok
Ryan McFadyen
Have You Heard

Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

  • 37.5% of the South Africa population used TikTok in 2021

  • Its growth is being driven not only by entertainment but also by educational videos, shopping, mental health counselling, job hunting, and life hacks

TikTok. © Mykhailo Polenok/123rf.com

RELATED: TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff)

TikTok is the hottest social media platform in the world right now.

According to Wunderman Thompson, 37.5% of people of South Africans use it, up from 16% in 2020.

In the United States, 78.7 million people use the app.

The short-video-sharing platform is not only used for entertainment but also life hacks, financial advice, education, marketing, job hunting, e-commerce, and seemingly everything else under the sun.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard (scroll up to listen).

Snapchat has stagnated… TikTok, however, just continues to go from strength to strength to strength… It’s gaining momentum in South Africa, especially with the youth…

Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard

TikTok is being driven not only by entertainment but also by education, work, creativity, retail… It’s become a space for mentorship and education… Mental health professionals are on the platform to offer guidance, using quippy videos…

Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard

It’s become a place to find a job…

Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard

At this stage, there isn’t [a privacy risk] … Just be aware of what you’re doing… The values of the owners of TikTok... Hopefully, they can retain their democratic approach and freedom…

Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard



