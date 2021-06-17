What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time





37.5% of the South Africa population used TikTok in 2021

Its growth is being driven not only by entertainment but also by educational videos, shopping, mental health counselling, job hunting, and life hacks

TikTok. © Mykhailo Polenok/123rf.com

RELATED: TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff)

TikTok is the hottest social media platform in the world right now.

According to Wunderman Thompson, 37.5% of people of South Africans use it, up from 16% in 2020.

In the United States, 78.7 million people use the app.

The short-video-sharing platform is not only used for entertainment but also life hacks, financial advice, education, marketing, job hunting, e-commerce, and seemingly everything else under the sun.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard (scroll up to listen).

Snapchat has stagnated… TikTok, however, just continues to go from strength to strength to strength… It’s gaining momentum in South Africa, especially with the youth… Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard

TikTok is being driven not only by entertainment but also by education, work, creativity, retail… It’s become a space for mentorship and education… Mental health professionals are on the platform to offer guidance, using quippy videos… Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard

It’s become a place to find a job… Ryan McFadyen, cofounder - Have You Heard