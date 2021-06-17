New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL!





Remember the app that made you look old? There is a new one that turns you into a Disney character

The “Voilà AI Artist” app is advert-heavy, but there is an ad-free paid-for version

Lester Kiewit as a Disney/Pixar character.

The internet is going bananas over a new app that turns profile pictures into Disney/Pixar characters.

Click here to join hundreds of millions (we are not kidding) of others amusing themselves with the app.

The “Voilà AI Artist” app turns your photos into really cute cartoons, a Renaissance painting, or a “hand” drawn caricatures by way of artificial intelligence (AI).

The app is heavy on the adverts; use the paid-for subscription to avoid them.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:04).

Barbara Friedman as a Disney/Pixar character.

I’m sure, Lester, that’s all you ever wanted [to be a Disney Princess]. Now you can be! There’s an app that’s going viral… It makes us all look like Disney Princesses… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

John Maytham as a Disney/Pixar character.

I like the way I look as a Disney character! Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk

CapeTalk Station Manager Tessa van Staden as a Disney/Pixar character.

It has terrible adverts, but it is fun… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire