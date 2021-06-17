New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL!

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener 1500 x 1500 BW Mandy Wiener 1500 x 1500 BW
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Attracting Bees to your garden
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen
Today at 14:50
Music with Faith Kay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Faith K
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Restructuring government to include only 9 ministers and a band of DGs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Merten
Today at 15:27
Reach for a Dream interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayaan J
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
How decisions are made regarding new traffic lights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Elliot
Today at 16:05
Analysis Biden-Putin summit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Alex Pravda
Today at 16:20
SA digital agency wins a Shorty award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarika Modi
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Moumien Jabaar
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 and vaccination update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Will Zondo Commission ask for extra time?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:45
Botswana says it's found world's third largest diamond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Allan
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Some schools won't resume 100% attendance due to social distancing rules - WCED Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Kerry Mauchline, the spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer. 17 June 2021 11:12 AM
Cape Town homeowner on CoCT building approval delays 'Nobody ever answers calls' Refilwe Mooto talks to caller Shirley who says the backlog at the planning approval stage is causing enormous delays. 17 June 2021 9:17 AM
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art 'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 8:52 PM
View all Local
Sharing photos of others on social media? Do's and don'ts of POPIA from 1 July Refilwe Moloto talks to social media lawyer Verlie Oosthuizen at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys about the new rules. 17 June 2021 10:58 AM
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
View all Politics
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
Level 3 liquor trading hours discriminates against blue collar workers - Salba Refilwe Moloto talks to SALBA chair Sibani Mngadi about President Ramaphosa's latest announcement. 16 June 2021 12:38 PM
View all Business
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Cleverest doggo uses carwash fluffy rollers for a delicious backrub This cute dog knows all about self-care and where to find it. It's the most adorable video you will see today. 16 June 2021 1:03 PM
Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes. 16 June 2021 9:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Local film 'Sons of the Sea' explores themes of poaching & survival in Cape Town CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to 'Sons of the Sea' director John Gutierrez. 16 June 2021 3:00 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL!

17 June 2021 12:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Disney
Pixar
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review
Voilà AI Artist

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

  • Remember the app that made you look old? There is a new one that turns you into a Disney character

  • The “Voilà AI Artist” app is advert-heavy, but there is an ad-free paid-for version

Lester Kiewit as a Disney/Pixar character.

The internet is going bananas over a new app that turns profile pictures into Disney/Pixar characters.

Click here to join hundreds of millions (we are not kidding) of others amusing themselves with the app.

The “Voilà AI Artist” app turns your photos into really cute cartoons, a Renaissance painting, or a “hand” drawn caricatures by way of artificial intelligence (AI).

The app is heavy on the adverts; use the paid-for subscription to avoid them.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:04).

Barbara Friedman as a Disney/Pixar character.

I’m sure, Lester, that’s all you ever wanted [to be a Disney Princess]. Now you can be! There’s an app that’s going viral… It makes us all look like Disney Princesses…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
John Maytham as a Disney/Pixar character.

I like the way I look as a Disney character!

Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk
CapeTalk Station Manager Tessa van Staden as a Disney/Pixar character.

It has terrible adverts, but it is fun…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire



17 June 2021 12:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Disney
Pixar
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
The Morning Review
Voilà AI Artist

More from Entertainment

Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film

16 June 2021 5:44 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local film 'Sons of the Sea' explores themes of poaching & survival in Cape Town

16 June 2021 3:00 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to 'Sons of the Sea' director John Gutierrez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards

12 June 2021 11:48 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend

12 June 2021 9:24 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her three top picks for this weekend and they're all music-related.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk

11 June 2021 5:25 PM

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 11 June 2021

11 June 2021 5:17 PM

Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner

11 June 2021 4:16 PM

Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring

10 June 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19

9 June 2021 3:59 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv rolls out its streaming service

8 June 2021 2:39 PM

You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser

World Sport Business

What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time

Lifestyle Business Opinion

Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 third wave will be worse than previous two waves - Sama

17 June 2021 12:17 PM

BLSA: Jabu Mabuza was a formidable and independent leader

17 June 2021 11:53 AM

Zondo seeking to extend state capture inquiry term to September

17 June 2021 11:20 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA