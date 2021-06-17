SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk
This Sunday you get to spend #AnHourWith former Idols winner and local singer-songwriter Elvis Blue and his playlist of 80s and 90s favourite tracks.
Elvis Blue is known for generously sharing his Idols winnings with the season's runner-up in 2010 Lloyd Cele.
Elvis Blue, born Jan Hoogendyk, was raised in Joburg.
He taught himself to play the guitar at the age of 16 and during his teens began writing his own music and busked on the streets.
He played in several bands while at school and then went overseas to busk in London and Scotland.
This muso who straddles both English and Afrikaans music genres has 3 platinum and 2 gold-selling albums and a long list of top 10 hits - and after he won Idols 11 years ago he certainly became a household name.
More from Local
Digital Vibes charged 'grossly inflated' R1.1m for animated NHI mascot - Myburgh
Ray White chats to investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the latest revelations in the Digital Vibes scandal.Read More
Covid-19 3rd wave: Are we prepared for what is coming our way?
Ray White interviews Professor Alex Van Den Heever (Wits) and Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.Read More
Rampedi and Independent Media accuse health dept of 'cover up' in decuplets saga
Journalist Piet Rampedi and his employer still stand by the 'Tembisa 10' story despite a statement concluding that the 10 babies don't exist.Read More
Vax and win: Could vaccine incentives work in South Africa? Researcher weighs in
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to science communication researcher Dr Marina Joubert about the use of vaccine incentives.Read More
Some schools won't resume 100% attendance due to social distancing rules - WCED
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Kerry Mauchline, the spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.Read More
Cape Town homeowner on CoCT building approval delays 'Nobody ever answers calls'
Refilwe Mooto talks to caller Shirley who says the backlog at the planning approval stage is causing enormous delays.Read More
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art
'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show.Read More
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)
Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.Read More
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film
Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here.Read More
More from Entertainment
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL!
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film
Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here.Read More
Local film 'Sons of the Sea' explores themes of poaching & survival in Cape Town
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to 'Sons of the Sea' director John Gutierrez.Read More
'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Richards.Read More
Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her three top picks for this weekend and they're all music-related.Read More
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s favesRead More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 11 June 2021
Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.Read More
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner
Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence.Read More
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring
Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.Read More