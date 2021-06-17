SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk





This Sunday you get to spend #AnHourWith former Idols winner and local singer-songwriter Elvis Blue and his playlist of 80s and 90s favourite tracks.

Elvis Blue is known for generously sharing his Idols winnings with the season's runner-up in 2010 Lloyd Cele.

Elvis Blue, born Jan Hoogendyk, was raised in Joburg.

He taught himself to play the guitar at the age of 16 and during his teens began writing his own music and busked on the streets.

He played in several bands while at school and then went overseas to busk in London and Scotland.

This muso who straddles both English and Afrikaans music genres has 3 platinum and 2 gold-selling albums and a long list of top 10 hits - and after he won Idols 11 years ago he certainly became a household name.