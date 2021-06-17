Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
How decisions are made regarding new traffic lights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Elliot
Today at 16:05
Analysis Biden-Putin summit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Alex Pravda
Today at 16:20
SA digital agency wins a Shorty award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarika Modi
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Venesse Bezuidenhout
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 and vaccination update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Zondo Commission to ask court for extra time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:45
Botswana says it's found world's third largest diamond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Allan
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Digital Vibes charged 'grossly inflated' R1.1m for animated NHI mascot - Myburgh Ray White chats to investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the latest revelations in the Digital Vibes scandal. 17 June 2021 3:35 PM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
Covid-19 3rd wave: Are we prepared for what is coming our way? Ray White interviews Professor Alex Van Den Heever (Wits) and Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health. 17 June 2021 1:57 PM
View all Local
Sharing photos of others on social media? Do's and don'ts of POPIA from 1 July Refilwe Moloto talks to social media lawyer Verlie Oosthuizen at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys about the new rules. 17 June 2021 10:58 AM
Cape Town homeowner on CoCT building approval delays 'Nobody ever answers calls' Refilwe Mooto talks to caller Shirley who says the backlog at the planning approval stage is causing enormous delays. 17 June 2021 9:17 AM
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
View all Politics
Former Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza passes away from Covid-19 complications Ray White interviews Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council. 17 June 2021 1:22 PM
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art 'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 8:52 PM
View all Business
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
[WATCH] Cleverest doggo uses carwash fluffy rollers for a delicious backrub This cute dog knows all about self-care and where to find it. It's the most adorable video you will see today. 16 June 2021 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
Covid-19 3rd wave: Are we prepared for what is coming our way? Ray White interviews Professor Alex Van Den Heever (Wits) and Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health. 17 June 2021 1:57 PM
Former Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza passes away from Covid-19 complications Ray White interviews Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council. 17 June 2021 1:22 PM
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk

17 June 2021 2:50 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
South African Music
Elvis Blue
Just the Hits on CapeTalk
An Hour With

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves.

This Sunday you get to spend #AnHourWith former Idols winner and local singer-songwriter Elvis Blue and his playlist of 80s and 90s favourite tracks.

Elvis Blue is known for generously sharing his Idols winnings with the season's runner-up in 2010 Lloyd Cele.

Elvis Blue, born Jan Hoogendyk, was raised in Joburg.

He taught himself to play the guitar at the age of 16 and during his teens began writing his own music and busked on the streets.

He played in several bands while at school and then went overseas to busk in London and Scotland.

This muso who straddles both English and Afrikaans music genres has 3 platinum and 2 gold-selling albums and a long list of top 10 hits - and after he won Idols 11 years ago he certainly became a household name.




17 June 2021 2:50 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
South African Music
Elvis Blue
Just the Hits on CapeTalk
An Hour With

More from Local

Digital Vibes charged 'grossly inflated' R1.1m for animated NHI mascot - Myburgh

17 June 2021 3:35 PM

Ray White chats to investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the latest revelations in the Digital Vibes scandal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 3rd wave: Are we prepared for what is coming our way?

17 June 2021 1:57 PM

Ray White interviews Professor Alex Van Den Heever (Wits) and Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rampedi and Independent Media accuse health dept of 'cover up' in decuplets saga

17 June 2021 1:56 PM

Journalist Piet Rampedi and his employer still stand by the 'Tembisa 10' story despite a statement concluding that the 10 babies don't exist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vax and win: Could vaccine incentives work in South Africa? Researcher weighs in

17 June 2021 12:58 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to science communication researcher Dr Marina Joubert about the use of vaccine incentives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some schools won't resume 100% attendance due to social distancing rules - WCED

17 June 2021 11:12 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Kerry Mauchline, the spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town homeowner on CoCT building approval delays 'Nobody ever answers calls'

17 June 2021 9:17 AM

Refilwe Mooto talks to caller Shirley who says the backlog at the planning approval stage is causing enormous delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art

16 June 2021 8:52 PM

'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)

16 June 2021 7:21 PM

Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film

16 June 2021 5:44 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local film 'Sons of the Sea' explores themes of poaching & survival in Cape Town

16 June 2021 3:00 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to 'Sons of the Sea' director John Gutierrez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL!

17 June 2021 12:25 PM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film

16 June 2021 5:44 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local film 'Sons of the Sea' explores themes of poaching & survival in Cape Town

16 June 2021 3:00 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to 'Sons of the Sea' director John Gutierrez.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards

12 June 2021 11:48 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend

12 June 2021 9:24 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her three top picks for this weekend and they're all music-related.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk

11 June 2021 5:25 PM

Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 11 June 2021

11 June 2021 5:17 PM

Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner

11 June 2021 4:16 PM

Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring

10 June 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19

9 June 2021 3:59 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-19 3rd wave: Are we prepared for what is coming our way?

Local Opinion

Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18

World

Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WHO Africa says the continent is in the midst of a full-blown COVID third wave

17 June 2021 2:31 PM

Anoj Singh advised not to participate in Saica proceedings, Zondo Inquiry hears

17 June 2021 1:06 PM

Ramaphosa praises late Jabu Mabuza as a 'monumental figure' in SA

17 June 2021 12:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA