Rampedi and Independent Media accuse health dept of 'cover up' in decuplets saga
- Journalist Piet Rampedi and his employer Independent Media still stand by the 'Tembisa 10' story
- The publication claims that the 'Tembisa 10' story is not fake news but a "cover-up of mammoth proportions"
- On Tuesday evening, the Tsotetsi family released a statement stating that the decuplets do not exist
- However, Rampedi claims there is something more sinister at play
- Meanwhile, the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) has slammed Rampedi and Independent Media for "reckless and irresponsible journalism"
Just when we thought the 'Tembisa 10' story couldn't get any more bizarre, Independent Media and Piet Rampedi have now accused the Gauteng Health Department of a massive state cover-up.
The media house says it stands by its dubious reporting on the decuplets, despite a statement from the would-be paternal family on Tuesday night denying the existence of the 10 babies.
RELATED: No decuplet babies born says the alleged Tembisa dad in family statement
In the latest twist, Rampedi and Independent Media have accused the Gauteng Health Department of a campaign to cover up medical negligence that allegedly involved senior politicians and public servants in the province.
In the @pretorianews https://t.co/H5FG2o70z8— Mr Putin (@pietrampedi) June 16, 2021
Last week, Rampedi reported that Gosiame Sithole had given birth to 10 babies at a private hospital in Pretoria on Monday night.
After making international headlines and receiving a stream of donations, Sithole's partner Teboho Tsotetsi later admitted that he had not seen the woman or the babies, and couldn't confirm their whereabouts.
The Tsotetsi family issued a statement on Tuesday evening concluding that the ten babies did not exist.
On Wednesday, Rampedi took to Twitter to defend himself against accusations of peddling fake news.
"South Africa, I am a credible and reliable journalist who has never lied to you. So is Independent Media", he tweeted.
"We are dealing with something bigger here, a grand conspiracy. A cover-up. Unprecedented stuff", he told his followers.
Earlier this week, the under-fire journalist claimed his "feel-good story" about the 10 babies had turned into a full investigation about the whereabouts of the babies.
RELATED: Huh?! Journo Piet Rampedi says story about 10 babies has turned into full probe
SA, I am a credible and reliable journalist who has NEVER lied to you. So is Independent Media. We will not start today. We are dealing with something bigger here. A grand conspiracy. A cover up. Unprecedented stuff.— Mr Putin (@pietrampedi) June 16, 2021
REST ASSURED. TRUST US. WE WILL NEVER DISAPPOINT YOU. #Sithole https://t.co/OQcSzQaH8q
Meanwhile, the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) has slammed Rampedi and Independent Media for "reckless and irresponsible journalism".
Sanef says it's clear that all journalistic standards were abandoned with the handling of this story.
The forum has called on the management of Independent Media to urgently institute an independent inquiry, led by an expert in media ethics, to investigate how this story was investigated, reported, and responded to by Rampedi and his colleagues.
This is reckless & irresponsible journalism of the highest order. This entire episode ranks as one of the lowest points in the history of South African journalism. https://t.co/c28A1L3XDB— SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) June 15, 2021
The failure to do basic fact-checking & verify grandiose statements before publication has undermined & damaged the entire journalistic profession. https://t.co/4qn6rcYyiB— SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) June 15, 2021
Source : https://twitter.com/pretorianews/status/1405250072414203906/photo/1
More from Local
Digital Vibes charged 'grossly inflated' R1.1m for animated NHI mascot - Myburgh
Ray White chats to investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the latest revelations in the Digital Vibes scandal.Read More
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves.Read More
Covid-19 3rd wave: Are we prepared for what is coming our way?
Ray White interviews Professor Alex Van Den Heever (Wits) and Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.Read More
Vax and win: Could vaccine incentives work in South Africa? Researcher weighs in
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to science communication researcher Dr Marina Joubert about the use of vaccine incentives.Read More
Some schools won't resume 100% attendance due to social distancing rules - WCED
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Kerry Mauchline, the spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.Read More
Cape Town homeowner on CoCT building approval delays 'Nobody ever answers calls'
Refilwe Mooto talks to caller Shirley who says the backlog at the planning approval stage is causing enormous delays.Read More
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art
'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show.Read More
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)
Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.Read More
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film
Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here.Read More