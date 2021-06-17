Rampedi and Independent Media accuse health dept of 'cover up' in decuplets saga





Journalist Piet Rampedi and his employer Independent Media still stand by the 'Tembisa 10' story

The publication claims that the 'Tembisa 10' story is not fake news but a "cover-up of mammoth proportions"

On Tuesday evening, the Tsotetsi family released a statement stating that the decuplets do not exist

However, Rampedi claims there is something more sinister at play

Meanwhile, the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) has slammed Rampedi and Independent Media for "reckless and irresponsible journalism"

Just when we thought the 'Tembisa 10' story couldn't get any more bizarre, Independent Media and Piet Rampedi have now accused the Gauteng Health Department of a massive state cover-up.

The media house says it stands by its dubious reporting on the decuplets, despite a statement from the would-be paternal family on Tuesday night denying the existence of the 10 babies.

In the latest twist, Rampedi and Independent Media have accused the Gauteng Health Department of a campaign to cover up medical negligence that allegedly involved senior politicians and public servants in the province.

Last week, Rampedi reported that Gosiame Sithole had given birth to 10 babies at a private hospital in Pretoria on Monday night.

After making international headlines and receiving a stream of donations, Sithole's partner Teboho Tsotetsi later admitted that he had not seen the woman or the babies, and couldn't confirm their whereabouts.

The Tsotetsi family issued a statement on Tuesday evening concluding that the ten babies did not exist.

On Wednesday, Rampedi took to Twitter to defend himself against accusations of peddling fake news.

"South Africa, I am a credible and reliable journalist who has never lied to you. So is Independent Media", he tweeted.

"We are dealing with something bigger here, a grand conspiracy. A cover-up. Unprecedented stuff", he told his followers.

Earlier this week, the under-fire journalist claimed his "feel-good story" about the 10 babies had turned into a full investigation about the whereabouts of the babies.

Meanwhile, the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) has slammed Rampedi and Independent Media for "reckless and irresponsible journalism".

Sanef says it's clear that all journalistic standards were abandoned with the handling of this story.

The forum has called on the management of Independent Media to urgently institute an independent inquiry, led by an expert in media ethics, to investigate how this story was investigated, reported, and responded to by Rampedi and his colleagues.

