Winston from Diep River describes 150 days in Covid wards, thanks hospital staff





Winston was on a ventilator and unable to speak for 123 days

He says the doctors and nurses at Groote Schuur Hospital were brilliant and he is so grateful

CapeTalk listener Winston spent 158 days in hospital, 120 in ICU. He paid tribute to the staff at Groote Schuur for the amazing treatment.

Lester managed to get nurse Heidi Lee Macdonald who helped treat him on the line responding to his call.

Winston spent over 150 in hospital with Covid pneumonia and of those 120 days were spent in ICU.

He was released from hospital in march ans is now home recovering but is still on supplemental oxygen and while he says he is doing much better one can hear he still struggles with his breathing.

I had to learn to walk again. Winston, Caller - Diep River, Cape Town

He cannot thank the medical staff enough.

The expert team of doctors and nurses, I wish I could thank them all, the best treatment in the world...Groote Schuur Hospital, I am alive today. Winston, Caller - Diep River, Cape Town

I was on a ventilator and could not talk for 123 days. Winston, Caller - Diep River, Cape Town

The treatment and care I received at Groote Schuur...even if I had all the money in the world I would go back there, not that I would wish it on anyone. Winston, Caller - Diep River, Cape Town

His wife was informed he was not going to make it and she needed to come and say goodbye, and by the time she arrived he had made an incredible sudden turnaround and he began to get better.

During the conversation, Winston thanked Sister Heidi - and it turned out that nurse Heidi Lee MacDonald is a friend of Lester's. They were at school together!

It certainly is a small world. Winston, Caller - Diep River, Cape Town

Lester quickly got her on the line and had a wonderful chat with her.

Currently, it is the calm before the storm as we prepare for this next wave. Nurse Heidi Lee MacDonald

Winston says he is so grateful for her care, how she brought him magazines to read and checked in on him.

At one stage medical staff had to resuscitate him on a weekend he describes, and brought him back to life.

