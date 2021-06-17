Former Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza passes away from Covid-19 complications





Covid-19 has taken the life of Jabu Mabuza, the former Chairperson of Eskom

Sandile Zungu (President of the Black Business Council) paid a heartfelt, heavy tribute to Mabuza

FILE: Former Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza at a press briefing at Lethabo power station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Former Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza (63) has passed away following complications after contracting Covid-19.

"Jabu Mabuza was a monumental figure on so many terrains of our national life,” said Tyrone Seale, spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“He provided inspirational leadership to many from Daveyton, where he started his illustrious career as a taxi driver, to Davos, where he made his presence and values felt in global debates."

"Eskom wished to convey heartfelt condolences on the untimely passing of Jabu Mabuza, the former chairman of Eskom,” commented Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

“Mr Mabuza led Eskom during one of the most difficult periods in the organisation's history."

Ray White interviewed Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council (scroll up to listen).

It’s very sad times indeed. We will never have been prepared for the day when Jabu Mabuza is no more. Larger than life… erudite, flamboyant… His immense contribution to the economy of this country is one of the things we will dearly miss him for… A great patriot. Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council

He gave character to the taxi industry… He was its visible face in the early 1980s… He was a critical member in the formation of the Black Business Council… Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council

For the longest time, Telkom was a hell of an organisation… the fortunes of Telkom took a turn for the good. His fingerprints on its turnaround are all too visible… Sandile Zungu, President - Black Business Council