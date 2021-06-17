Covid-19 3rd wave: Are we prepared for what is coming our way?





South Africa is recording more new cases of Covid-19 than at any time since January

Gauteng is expected to peak in a week

About 170 000 people in South Africa have succumbed to Covid-19 when considering excess deaths

The Western Cape is expected to peak six weeks from now

Confirmed new cases of Covid-19 are higher now than at any time since January when the second wave was peaking.

The country recorded 13 246 new cases on Wednesday.

The positivity rate is now at 21.7%, the highest since January.

Just under two million people have now received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose.

Ray White interviewed Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Chair of the Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits University (scroll up to listen).

White also spoke to Western Cape Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete.

This time, Gauteng is bearing the brunt… In a week or so, we’ll reach the peak. Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Wits University

The difference between December and now is cold weather. There’s a greater risk when people are gathering indoors without adequate protection… People are closing windows… We have to look at the behaviour of taxis… Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Wits University

Unfortunately, the government messed up the vaccine acquisition and rollout process... going into winter, high-risk third wave period without a vaccine programme at scale… People must just be careful for the next five to six months… Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Wits University

We’ve had 170 000 deaths from Covid, not the 50-something reported… We’ve had a really dramatic epidemic. A lot more people are dying than seen in the reported figures. Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Wits University

We’ve been on a steady incline of cases for the last six weeks… Over the last 14 days, we’ve seen a rapid incline… We’ve got the capacity we require… We don’t think it’ll be as bad as the second wave… We predict our peak about six weeks from now… Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape