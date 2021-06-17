Covid-19 3rd wave: Are we prepared for what is coming our way?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
How decisions are made regarding new traffic lights
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Elliot
Today at 16:05
Analysis Biden-Putin summit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Alex Pravda
Today at 16:20
SA digital agency wins a Shorty award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarika Modi
Today at 16:55
Auto & General interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Venesse Bezuidenhout
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 and vaccination update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Zondo Commission to ask court for extra time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:45
Botswana says it's found world's third largest diamond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Allan
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Digital Vibes charged 'grossly inflated' R1.1m for animated NHI mascot - Myburgh Ray White chats to investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the latest revelations in the Digital Vibes scandal. 17 June 2021 3:35 PM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
Covid-19 3rd wave: Are we prepared for what is coming our way? Ray White interviews Professor Alex Van Den Heever (Wits) and Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health. 17 June 2021 1:57 PM
View all Local
Sharing photos of others on social media? Do's and don'ts of POPIA from 1 July Refilwe Moloto talks to social media lawyer Verlie Oosthuizen at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys about the new rules. 17 June 2021 10:58 AM
Cape Town homeowner on CoCT building approval delays 'Nobody ever answers calls' Refilwe Mooto talks to caller Shirley who says the backlog at the planning approval stage is causing enormous delays. 17 June 2021 9:17 AM
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
View all Politics
Former Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza passes away from Covid-19 complications Ray White interviews Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council. 17 June 2021 1:22 PM
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art 'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 8:52 PM
View all Business
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
[WATCH] Cleverest doggo uses carwash fluffy rollers for a delicious backrub This cute dog knows all about self-care and where to find it. It's the most adorable video you will see today. 16 June 2021 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver. 15 June 2021 4:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Covid-19 3rd wave: Are we prepared for what is coming our way?

17 June 2021 1:57 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
University of Witwatersrand
Alex van den Heever
ray white
midday report
covid-19 in western cape
Keith Cloete
Covid-19 third wave
Covid-19 in Gauteng

Ray White interviews Professor Alex Van Den Heever (Wits) and Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.

  • South Africa is recording more new cases of Covid-19 than at any time since January

  • Gauteng is expected to peak in a week

  • About 170 000 people in South Africa have succumbed to Covid-19 when considering excess deaths

  • The Western Cape is expected to peak six weeks from now

© chanawit/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Confirmed new cases of Covid-19 are higher now than at any time since January when the second wave was peaking.

The country recorded 13 246 new cases on Wednesday.

The positivity rate is now at 21.7%, the highest since January.

Just under two million people have now received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose.

Ray White interviewed Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Chair of the Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits University (scroll up to listen).

White also spoke to Western Cape Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete.

This time, Gauteng is bearing the brunt… In a week or so, we’ll reach the peak.

Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Wits University

The difference between December and now is cold weather. There’s a greater risk when people are gathering indoors without adequate protection… People are closing windows… We have to look at the behaviour of taxis…

Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Wits University

Unfortunately, the government messed up the vaccine acquisition and rollout process... going into winter, high-risk third wave period without a vaccine programme at scale… People must just be careful for the next five to six months…

Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Wits University

We’ve had 170 000 deaths from Covid, not the 50-something reported… We’ve had a really dramatic epidemic. A lot more people are dying than seen in the reported figures.

Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Wits University

We’ve been on a steady incline of cases for the last six weeks… Over the last 14 days, we’ve seen a rapid incline… We’ve got the capacity we require… We don’t think it’ll be as bad as the second wave… We predict our peak about six weeks from now…

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape

Our private sector hospitals are more severely affected… Most new cases are in affluent neighbourhoods…

Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape



17 June 2021 1:57 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
University of Witwatersrand
Alex van den Heever
ray white
midday report
covid-19 in western cape
Keith Cloete
Covid-19 third wave
Covid-19 in Gauteng

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Former Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza passes away from Covid-19 complications

17 June 2021 1:22 PM

Ray White interviews Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects

15 June 2021 4:44 PM

John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients'

15 June 2021 1:24 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa's Tuesday schedule hints at imminent Covid 'family meeting'

15 June 2021 12:28 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout

14 June 2021 6:47 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'

14 June 2021 6:21 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Hospitals are filling up again, some are being overwhelmed'

10 June 2021 3:10 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape officially enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections

10 June 2021 12:45 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Covid-19 regs don't go far enough says South African Medical Association

2 June 2021 5:45 PM

John Maytham speaks to the South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee about the lockdown level 2 Covid-19 curfew.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration'

25 May 2021 5:33 PM

In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-19 3rd wave: Are we prepared for what is coming our way?

Local Opinion

Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18

World

Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WHO Africa says the continent is in the midst of a full-blown COVID third wave

17 June 2021 2:31 PM

Anoj Singh advised not to participate in Saica proceedings, Zondo Inquiry hears

17 June 2021 1:06 PM

Ramaphosa praises late Jabu Mabuza as a 'monumental figure' in SA

17 June 2021 12:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA