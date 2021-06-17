Covid-19 3rd wave: Are we prepared for what is coming our way?
-
South Africa is recording more new cases of Covid-19 than at any time since January
-
Gauteng is expected to peak in a week
-
About 170 000 people in South Africa have succumbed to Covid-19 when considering excess deaths
-
The Western Cape is expected to peak six weeks from now
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
Confirmed new cases of Covid-19 are higher now than at any time since January when the second wave was peaking.
The country recorded 13 246 new cases on Wednesday.
The positivity rate is now at 21.7%, the highest since January.
Just under two million people have now received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose.
Ray White interviewed Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Chair of the Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits University (scroll up to listen).
White also spoke to Western Cape Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete.
This time, Gauteng is bearing the brunt… In a week or so, we’ll reach the peak.Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Wits University
The difference between December and now is cold weather. There’s a greater risk when people are gathering indoors without adequate protection… People are closing windows… We have to look at the behaviour of taxis…Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Wits University
Unfortunately, the government messed up the vaccine acquisition and rollout process... going into winter, high-risk third wave period without a vaccine programme at scale… People must just be careful for the next five to six months…Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Wits University
We’ve had 170 000 deaths from Covid, not the 50-something reported… We’ve had a really dramatic epidemic. A lot more people are dying than seen in the reported figures.Professor Alex Van Den Heever, Wits University
We’ve been on a steady incline of cases for the last six weeks… Over the last 14 days, we’ve seen a rapid incline… We’ve got the capacity we require… We don’t think it’ll be as bad as the second wave… We predict our peak about six weeks from now…Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape
Our private sector hospitals are more severely affected… Most new cases are in affluent neighbourhoods…Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health - Western Cape
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143131793_covid-19-outbreak-healthcare-worker-nurse-working-in-intensive-care-unit-mechanical-ventilation-syst.html
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Former Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza passes away from Covid-19 complications
Ray White interviews Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council.Read More
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects
John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver.Read More
'There are no hospital beds in Gauteng! Doctors tell us to not send patients'
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Angelique Coetzee, President of the South African Medical Association.Read More
President Ramaphosa's Tuesday schedule hints at imminent Covid 'family meeting'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze.Read More
Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare.Read More
'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.Read More
'Hospitals are filling up again, some are being overwhelmed'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.Read More
Western Cape officially enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.Read More
New Covid-19 regs don't go far enough says South African Medical Association
John Maytham speaks to the South African Medical Association's Dr Angelique Coetzee about the lockdown level 2 Covid-19 curfew.Read More