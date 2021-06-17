Streaming issues? Report here
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18

17 June 2021 3:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Homophobia
Hungary
LGBTQ
LGBTQ+
Viktor Orban
Lester Kiewit
DW
Deutsche Welle
Keith Walker
The Morning Review

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker.

  • Hungary has approved a new law banning LGBTQ+ content for minors

  • The ban includes discussions about LGBTQ+ issues at schools

  • The Hungarian government has redefined marriage to exclude same-sex couples

  • Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender couples are banned from adopting

© Cathy Yeulet/123rf.com

Hungary has passed a new law that bans LGBTQ+ content aimed at minors, and even talking about it at schools.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban often makes overtly homophobic remarks for reasons of political expediency, according to Deutsche Welle.

"Hungary is a tolerant, patient country with regard to homosexuality," Orban said last year.

"But there is a red line that must not be crossed: Leave our children alone!"

About 10 000 people demonstrated against the law in front of parliament in Budapest on Monday while opposition parties boycotted the vote.

The new law bans “promoting” homosexuality and gender change surgery to minors, and only government-approved organisations may be allowed to give talks about homosexuality in schools.

The law could impact on content carried by the media and may even criminalise the display of rainbow flags in public.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for minors - Deutsche Welle

The ban includes discussions of LGBT issues. It includes talking about gender diversity at school… The show of support for LGBT rights probably won’t be allowed under the new law.

Keith Walker, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Since Viktor Orban’s government came to power, they’ve redefined marriage to exclude same-sex couples… Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender couples have been banned from adopting children. They’ve been banned from changing their gender…

Keith Walker, correspondent - Deutsche Welle



