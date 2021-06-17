Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18





Hungary has approved a new law banning LGBTQ+ content for minors

The ban includes discussions about LGBTQ+ issues at schools

The Hungarian government has redefined marriage to exclude same-sex couples

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender couples are banned from adopting

© Cathy Yeulet/123rf.com

Hungary has passed a new law that bans LGBTQ+ content aimed at minors, and even talking about it at schools.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban often makes overtly homophobic remarks for reasons of political expediency, according to Deutsche Welle.

"Hungary is a tolerant, patient country with regard to homosexuality," Orban said last year.

"But there is a red line that must not be crossed: Leave our children alone!"

About 10 000 people demonstrated against the law in front of parliament in Budapest on Monday while opposition parties boycotted the vote.

The new law bans “promoting” homosexuality and gender change surgery to minors, and only government-approved organisations may be allowed to give talks about homosexuality in schools.

The law could impact on content carried by the media and may even criminalise the display of rainbow flags in public.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for minors - Deutsche Welle

The ban includes discussions of LGBT issues. It includes talking about gender diversity at school… The show of support for LGBT rights probably won’t be allowed under the new law. Keith Walker, correspondent - Deutsche Welle