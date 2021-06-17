Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost





Image: Tumisu on Pixabay

It's not easy building a business.

Being an entrepreneur requires a particular skill set and mental fitness is not least among them, says Nic Haralambous.

RELATED STORIES:

Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started

No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur

Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you

The side hustle expert shares seven quickfire tips he uses to help with mental fitness:

• I have stopped being busy for the sake of being busy (No more virtue-signalling busyness)

• If there is nothing to be done, I don't feel guilty for doing nothing (Just settle down and do nothing for an hour)

• I obsess about the work itself, not the output of the work (If you enjoy the work it doesn't matter what the output is like)

• I've shifted how my ego is fed from being right, to learning (I feel good when I learn)

• I focus on being prolific, not perfect (Nobody is really a perfectionist)

• I say "no" to more things than I say "yes" to

• I've started thinking long term (5+ years) about projects I start

Use this mindset to ward off the mid-year slump says Haralambous.

We're in the middle of June; it's the middle of the year; it feels like you've been working for two years and you've still got six months of the year to go... Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

For more detail, take a listen: