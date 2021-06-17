Health Dept corrects false media report on vaccinating chronic patients under 60
- The National Health Department says vaccinations have not opened to persons under the age of 60
- This comes after 24-hour news channel Newzroom Afrika earlier reported that under-60s with medical aid could get the jab
- Dr. Nicholas Crisp, who's in charge of the national EVDS platform, says the rollout is still focused on vaccinating over-60s
- Any changes to the national vaccination programme will be announced by the Health Department
The National Health Department says there has been no change to the eligibility criteria of the current Phase 2 vaccine rollout out.
The department's deputy director-general Dr. Nicholas Crisp says he was surprised by media reports earlier on Thursday claiming the rollout had expanded to include chronic patients under the age of 60 on medical aid.
Dr. Crisp says this is incorrect.
Nothing has changed.Dr. Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health
I've received screenshots of exactly the same thing.Dr. Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health
It is not the policy. There is no opening up of the EVDS system to people under the age of 60.Dr. Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health
There's no special preference being given to insured people compared with uninsured people.Dr. Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health
That kind of announcement will be made by the Department of Health, not by individual groups.Dr. Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
