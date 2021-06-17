Health Dept corrects false media report on vaccinating chronic patients under 60





The National Health Department says vaccinations have not opened to persons under the age of 60

This comes after 24-hour news channel Newzroom Afrika earlier reported that under-60s with medical aid could get the jab

Dr. Nicholas Crisp, who's in charge of the national EVDS platform, says the rollout is still focused on vaccinating over-60s

Any changes to the national vaccination programme will be announced by the Health Department

The National Health Department says there has been no change to the eligibility criteria of the current Phase 2 vaccine rollout out.

The department's deputy director-general Dr. Nicholas Crisp says he was surprised by media reports earlier on Thursday claiming the rollout had expanded to include chronic patients under the age of 60 on medical aid.

Dr. Crisp says this is incorrect.

Nothing has changed. Dr. Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health

I've received screenshots of exactly the same thing. Dr. Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health

It is not the policy. There is no opening up of the EVDS system to people under the age of 60. Dr. Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health

There's no special preference being given to insured people compared with uninsured people. Dr. Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health