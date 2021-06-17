'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies'
- Daily Maverick journalist Marianne Merten argues that President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to drastically reduce the size of his Cabinet
- In a recent op-ed piece, Merten says nine ministers and a band of DGs are all that Ramaphosa needs to take SA government forward
ANALYSIS: Restructuring the government — a president, nine ministers and a band of DGs are all that’s needed https://t.co/BhxtsdiCgC— marianne merten (@marianne_merten) June 17, 2021
Daily Maverick journalist Marianne Merten believes that it's time for a total executive overhaul of South Africa's national government departments.
With rumours of a looming Cabinet reshuffle, Merten has proposed some drastic changes in a recent Daily Maverick article.
She says President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to get rid of all 34 deputy ministers in Cabinet.
In addition, Merten suggests that Ramaphosa should scarp 19 of the 28 Cabinet ministers, leaving only nine behind along with a team of several directors-general (DGs).
By focusing on nine ministries, she says various departments can be integrated and combined to deal with issues more effectively.
Merten argues that this would also be in line with plans to professionalise the public service, improve accountability, and build an efficient state.
RELATED: New draft policy puts emphasis on accountability for public servants
We always hear rumours about Cabinet reshuffles and we're always concentrating on the personality... well, changing personalities hasn't really worked. Let's be honest. So, why don't we change the system and the structure?Marianne Merten, Parliamentary Correspondent - Daily Maverick
Cut the ministers, get the departments to work together... It's a desktop exercise in many ways, but I think nine ministers who are in charge of related and integrated departments, headed by senior, professional, committed director-generals, can work.Marianne Merten, Parliamentary Correspondent - Daily Maverick
On our own continent, we've got various interesting governance systems where ministers are not that plentiful... We've got to get a system going that works for us in our constitutional framework within our setup.Marianne Merten, Parliamentary Correspondent - Daily Maverick
You want people to work together. So, for example, put all citizen-related stuff together into one big ministry. Yes, it's going to be complicated, but when you've got four/five DGs sitting together actually brainstorming because they all report to the same political boss, it might actually just crack some of the lethargy and inertia that we see in government and government delivery.Marianne Merten, Parliamentary Correspondent - Daily Maverick
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
