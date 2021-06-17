Western Cape will soon halt elective surgeries, use more field hospitals - Winde
- Premier Alan Winde says Covid-19 infections are accelerating in the Western Cape
- The province has over 1,000 confirmed Covid-19 admissions across both public and private hospitals
- The premier says health teams will soon have to clear hospital wards, stop elective surgeries and make use of field hospitals to respond to the third wave of infections
- Listen to the audio below as he discusses preparations for the third wave and plans to scale up vaccine sites
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says provincial health teams will soon have to exit people from the hospital system in preparation for the peak of the third wave.
In his weekly digital press conference, Winde warned that Covid-19 infections are accelerating rapidly in the Western Cape.
There are over 1,000 confirmed Covid-19 hospital admissions across both the public and private sectors.
Officials are continuing to see a 20% week-on-week increase in new Covid-19 cases, even off high-base numbers.
Winde says the proportion of Covid-19 tests which are positive has also increased alongside rising Covid-19 related deaths.
The premier says health teams will have to halt elective surgeries, clear hospital wards as much as possible, and make use of more field hospitals in the next 10 days or so.
As infections go up in the next week, we'll have to open up further our field hospitals.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We haven't opened up the field hospitals in Mitchell's Plain, we've still just got the one open with 30 people in it.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
In a week or two, we're going to have to start exiting people out of the hospital system that might be coming for elective surgeries.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Source : @alanwinde/Twitter
More from Local
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie.Read More
Health Dept corrects false media report on vaccinating chronic patients under 60
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham gets clarity from the National Health Department's Dr. Nicholas Crisp following false media reports.Read More
Digital Vibes charged 'grossly inflated' R1.1m for animated NHI mascot - Myburgh
Ray White chats to investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh about the latest revelations in the Digital Vibes scandal.Read More
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves.Read More
Covid-19 3rd wave: Are we prepared for what is coming our way?
Ray White interviews Professor Alex Van Den Heever (Wits) and Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.Read More
Rampedi and Independent Media accuse health dept of 'cover up' in decuplets saga
Journalist Piet Rampedi and his employer still stand by the 'Tembisa 10' story despite a statement concluding that the 10 babies don't exist.Read More
Vax and win: Could vaccine incentives work in South Africa? Researcher weighs in
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to science communication researcher Dr Marina Joubert about the use of vaccine incentives.Read More
Some schools won't resume 100% attendance due to social distancing rules - WCED
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Kerry Mauchline, the spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.Read More
Cape Town homeowner on CoCT building approval delays 'Nobody ever answers calls'
Refilwe Mooto talks to caller Shirley who says the backlog at the planning approval stage is causing enormous delays.Read More