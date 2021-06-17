Western Cape will soon halt elective surgeries, use more field hospitals - Winde





Premier Alan Winde says Covid-19 infections are accelerating in the Western Cape

The province has over 1,000 confirmed Covid-19 admissions across both public and private hospitals

The premier says health teams will soon have to clear hospital wards, stop elective surgeries and make use of field hospitals to respond to the third wave of infections

Listen to the audio below as he discusses preparations for the third wave and plans to scale up vaccine sites

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says provincial health teams will soon have to exit people from the hospital system in preparation for the peak of the third wave.

In his weekly digital press conference, Winde warned that Covid-19 infections are accelerating rapidly in the Western Cape.

There are over 1,000 confirmed Covid-19 hospital admissions across both the public and private sectors.

Officials are continuing to see a 20% week-on-week increase in new Covid-19 cases, even off high-base numbers.

Winde says the proportion of Covid-19 tests which are positive has also increased alongside rising Covid-19 related deaths.

The premier says health teams will have to halt elective surgeries, clear hospital wards as much as possible, and make use of more field hospitals in the next 10 days or so.

As infections go up in the next week, we'll have to open up further our field hospitals. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We haven't opened up the field hospitals in Mitchell's Plain, we've still just got the one open with 30 people in it. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier