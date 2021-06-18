Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

City of CT insists approval of building plans has not been hampered by Covid-19

18 June 2021 7:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Construction
Building plans approval
City of Cape Town
building plans
building application
land use
Pieter Terblanche
town planning

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's land development manager Pieter Terblanche and a construction manager named Alan.
  • The City of Cape Town's Pieter Terblanche says the Development Management Department has become more efficient during the Covid-19 lockdown
  • This is despite recent complaints suggesting that the pandemic has resulted in staffing constraints and additional delays in processing applications
  • According to Terblanche, over 20,000 building plans have been processed since March last year
  • He has advised homeowners, landowners, and developers to do their due diligence before submitting building applications

The City of Cape Town says the Covid-19 pandemic has not disrupted its ability to process building plans and land use applications.

This comes in light of recent complaints suggesting that there have been major delays with the approval of building applications in Cape Town.

RELATED: Cape Town homeowner on CoCT building approval delays 'Nobody ever answers calls'

Pieter Terblanche, the manager of land development in the City's Development Management Department, says more than 20,000 building plans have been processed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He claims that staff have become more efficient while working from home with 98% of the applications done within the legal time frame.

Terblanche has urged applicants to conduct due diligence before starting the application process in order to anticipate how long it may take.

He's also urged applicants to communicate with their relevant district manager from the Development Management Department. You can find their contact details here.

There are going to be frustrations, there are going to be delays, but I think one doesn't need to look at the issue of staff capacity or the impact of Covid-19 because it has actually gotten better with 93% of our staff working from home at the moment either part-time or full-time.

Pieter Terblanche, Manager of Land Development - Development Management Department (City of Cape Town)

There are going to be delays and we believe that those delays have got to do with applicants. It doesn't matter if you're a professional, landowner, homeowner or developer, you need to do your due diligence.

Pieter Terblanche, Manager of Land Development - Development Management Department (City of Cape Town)

We were the only metro that could continue to [process applications] during Covid-19 lockdown. We had staff capacity on the very first day [of lockdown] at 51%.

Pieter Terblanche, Manager of Land Development - Development Management Department (City of Cape Town)

We fully understand the frustration that comes because time is money and predictability and certainty is very important.

Pieter Terblanche, Manager of Land Development - Development Management Department (City of Cape Town)

Meanwhile, construction manager Alan says there has been a lack of communication from the zoning team within the Development Management Department.

He says in one instance, it has taken 16 months to get building plans approved by the City.

Scroll up to the top to listen to the audio.




