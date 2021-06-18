Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index





63% of surveyed Namibians experienced harm from violence or know someone who has in the past two years

Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world

Brazilians fear violence more than anyone else

Afghanistan is the least peaceful country in the world

Windhoek, Namibia. © Felix Lipov/123rf.com

Namibians have the highest experience of violence in the world.

About 63% of its population experienced “serious harm from violence or know someone who had” in the previous two years, according to the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2021.

Brazilians fear violence more than anyone else in the world.

Roughly 83% of those surveyed were “very worried about being a victim of violent crime”.

More than half of the population of South Africa, Mexico, Afghanistan, and the Dominican Republic reports violence as the greatest risk to their safety.

Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world, for the 14th year in a row.

It is followed by New Zealand, Denmark, Portugal, and Slovenia.

Afghanistan is the world’s least peaceful country, followed by Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, and Iraq.

The Institute for Economics and Peace conducts a survey of 163 countries every year.

Of those, 87 countries are more peaceful now than when the survey was last conducted.

Violence and death caused by terrorism have declined for the sixth year in a row.

There aren’t many conclusions that will astound you… Iceland, not a great deal happens there… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent