The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index

18 June 2021 10:04 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Brazil
Afghanistan
Namibia
Iceland
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Institute for Economics and Peace
Global Peace Index
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

  • 63% of surveyed Namibians experienced harm from violence or know someone who has in the past two years

  • Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world

  • Brazilians fear violence more than anyone else

  • Afghanistan is the least peaceful country in the world

Windhoek, Namibia. © Felix Lipov/123rf.com

Namibians have the highest experience of violence in the world.

About 63% of its population experienced “serious harm from violence or know someone who had” in the previous two years, according to the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2021.

Brazilians fear violence more than anyone else in the world.

Roughly 83% of those surveyed were “very worried about being a victim of violent crime”.

More than half of the population of South Africa, Mexico, Afghanistan, and the Dominican Republic reports violence as the greatest risk to their safety.

Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world, for the 14th year in a row.

It is followed by New Zealand, Denmark, Portugal, and Slovenia.

Afghanistan is the world’s least peaceful country, followed by Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, and Iraq.

The Institute for Economics and Peace conducts a survey of 163 countries every year.

Of those, 87 countries are more peaceful now than when the survey was last conducted.

Violence and death caused by terrorism have declined for the sixth year in a row.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:55).

There aren’t many conclusions that will astound you… Iceland, not a great deal happens there…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

The most likely cause of trouble these days is Covid-19. It sparks riots, border confrontations, you name it! It’s the source of all evil, isn’t it?

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



