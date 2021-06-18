VACCINE WRAP | Teachers to get vaccinated over 10 days as SA awaits new J&J jabs





The Western Cape says third-wave infections are accelerating in the province with over 1,000 confirmed Covid-19 admissions across both public and private hospitals.

The province has vaccinated a total of 213,356 people over the age of 60 with their first Pfizer dose as of Thursday 17 June, nationally that number is 1,494,331.

The national government had previously committed to vaccinating 5 million over-60s by the end of June, but with less than two weeks left it seems unlikely that they will achieve that target.

At the same time, teachers are getting ready for a 10-day vaccination blitz next week.

