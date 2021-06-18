Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Are our children at greater risk during the Covid-19 third wave? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Jeremy Nel, head of Division of Infectious Diseases at Wits University's Helen Joseph Hospital. 18 June 2021 12:36 PM
Bypassing EVDS 'nightmare' will help push 10-day vaccination blitz for teachers Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Sadtu's general secretary Mugwena Maluleke about plans to vaccinate educators over 10... 18 June 2021 10:34 AM
Health Dept criticised for poor communication over looming 5 million vax target Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the chair of the SA Medical Association, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, about the slow vaccine roll... 18 June 2021 8:54 AM
Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time. 18 June 2021 12:18 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa's biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet. 17 June 2021 6:56 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products. 17 June 2021 4:48 PM
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it's not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa's biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Are our children at greater risk during the Covid-19 third wave?

18 June 2021 12:36 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
School
Teachers
COVD-19
children coronavirus
vaccine rollout
Child Covid

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Jeremy Nel, head of Division of Infectious Diseases at Wits University's Helen Joseph Hospital.
  • South Africa is in the grips of a third wave, with daily infection numbers above 11 000 cases for a second consecutive day
  • School teachers are next in line to receive the vaccine
  • Nel believes senior citizens with comorbidities should be prioritised for vaccination ahead of all other groups, including teachers
© rawpixel/123rf.com

As South Africa finds itself in the grips of the Covid-19 third wave and the inoculation program stutters, there is concern around the rise in infections in schools.

Professor Jeremy Nel, head of Division of infectious diseases at Wits University's Helen Joseph Hospital says we should not panic.

Children are still protected by virtue of their age for the vast majority. Covid has still got a massive, what we call an age determinacy in it's mortality.

Professor Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases at Wits University's Helen Joseph Hospital

It really does, more than any other infectious disease that I'm aware of, age does really play into it's hands. You really are so much more likely to get really sick, and or die as you get older.

Professor Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases at Wits University's Helen Joseph Hospital

What is a little bit different about this wave, and it's a bit early to say for certain, but a lot more children appear to be infected. That was always the case, children could always get infected, the issue was will they get severely infected.

Professor Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases at Wits University's Helen Joseph Hospital

The fact that we have so many more children in this wave might be partly the fact that the schools are open during this wave, when they weren't during the previous two waves.

Professor Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases at Wits University's Helen Joseph Hospital

Nell says senior citizens and those with underlying health issues like diabetes should be prioritised for the vaccine ahead of all other groups, including educators.

We really still need to target the elderly and those with comorbidities, first and foremost because that is still who fills the hospitals, that's still who drives the fear and the lockdown. As much as we are seeing younger children getting infected slightly more this wave, I certainly still think we need to focus on the elderly and the comorbid as a matter of extreme urgency.

Professor Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases at Wits University's Helen Joseph Hospital

RELATED: Clock ticking for 500 000 'teachers' Covid jabs with 3 week shelf life

Everyone needs a vaccine in this country. Teachers should get a vaccine as much as everyone else, but the question is, are teachers at higher risk than average of getting severe covid? The answer really is no.

Professor Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases at Wits University's Helen Joseph Hospital

The average age of teachers in South Africa is relatively young. The scholars are pretty young. Teacher are probably slightly high risk of catching covid than average, but no more so than many professions. Why not then cashiers at stores?

Professor Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases at Wits University's Helen Joseph Hospital

RELATED: Teachers should be higher on SA's vaccine priority list, says Naptosa

If you want to make a dent in what actually matters, namely death and severe disease, because that is really what this is about, then you have to focus on age and comorbidities, not particular groups.

Professor Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases at Wits University's Helen Joseph Hospital

To the extent that teachers are elderly and do have comorbidities, of course they should be prioritised. But if you're saying should a twenty-eight-year-old teacher jump ahead of a fifty-eight-year-old with diabetes, absolutely not.

Professor Jeremy Nel, Head of Division of Infectious Diseases at Wits University's Helen Joseph Hospital

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the audio of the interview.




