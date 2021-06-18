Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town
Johannesburg never fully recovered from an early 90s flight of capital from its CBD
Cape Town’s inner-city remains thriving
Anecdotes abound of professionals moving from Johannesburg to Cape Town
Property in Cape Town is considerably more expensive than Johannesburg
Johannesburg is deteriorating.
Social justice news website New Frame describes what is still Africa’s richest city as "decaying" and "in precipitous decline".
Joburg is no longer a city of trains and track, it says.
The rubbish piles high - and water and electricity are scarce.
Mandy Wiener (702/CapeTalk’s The Midday Report) says it is no longer a city of gold, but one of despair.
Anecdotes abound of professionals especially – and companies – packing up and moving to Cape Town, a trend accelerated by Covid-19.
Lester Kiewit interviewed urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya and relocation logistics expert Renee Steggman (scroll up to listen).
You can argue it [decline of Joburg] began in the early 90s… particularly the inner city… We haven’t recovered from the flight of capital. Whereas other cities – particularly Cape Town – were able to keep private capital reinvested in the inner city, keeping it thriving and flourishing.Nobukhosi Ngwenya, urban planner
The vibe [in Joburg] has changed completely… Joburg isn’t always able to provide the outdoorsy lifestyle that people enjoy in Cape Town… As more businesses move out of Joburg… it will have an effect on service delivery…Nobukhosi Ngwenya, urban planner
We’ve noticed a movement of people in all different directions. It started pre-Covid. People looking for alternatives to Johannesburg…Renee Steggman, relocation logistics expert
Joburg homes are cheaper than Cape Town homes…Renee Steggman, relocation logistics expert
There are people moving back to South Africa to be closer to friends and family… Work-from-home policies… There’s a lot of flux at the moment…Renee Steggman, relocation logistics expert
Getting into a school is one of the biggest challenges [in Cape Town] … We’re not going to be able to host a huge influx into Cape Town… The west coast [of Cape Town] can manage some of the influx…Renee Steggman, relocation logistics expert
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/handmadepictures/handmadepictures1706/handmadepictures170600148/80871824-cape-town-south-africa-aerial-view-shot-from-a-helicopter.jpg
