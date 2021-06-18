Streaming issues? Report here
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town

18 June 2021 12:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Johannesburg
Cape Town
urban planning
urban decay
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
semigration
Nobukhosi Ngwenya
Renee Steggman

Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert.

  • Johannesburg never fully recovered from an early 90s flight of capital from its CBD

  • Cape Town’s inner-city remains thriving

  • Anecdotes abound of professionals moving from Johannesburg to Cape Town

  • Property in Cape Town is considerably more expensive than Johannesburg

Johannesburg, South Africa. © Magdalena Paluchowska/123rf.com

Johannesburg is deteriorating.

Social justice news website New Frame describes what is still Africa’s richest city as "decaying" and "in precipitous decline".

Joburg is no longer a city of trains and track, it says.

The rubbish piles high - and water and electricity are scarce.

Mandy Wiener (702/CapeTalk’s The Midday Report) says it is no longer a city of gold, but one of despair.

Anecdotes abound of professionals especially – and companies – packing up and moving to Cape Town, a trend accelerated by Covid-19.

Lester Kiewit interviewed urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya and relocation logistics expert Renee Steggman (scroll up to listen).

Cape Town, South Africa. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

You can argue it [decline of Joburg] began in the early 90s… particularly the inner city… We haven’t recovered from the flight of capital. Whereas other cities – particularly Cape Town – were able to keep private capital reinvested in the inner city, keeping it thriving and flourishing.

Nobukhosi Ngwenya, urban planner

The vibe [in Joburg] has changed completely… Joburg isn’t always able to provide the outdoorsy lifestyle that people enjoy in Cape Town… As more businesses move out of Joburg… it will have an effect on service delivery…

Nobukhosi Ngwenya, urban planner

We’ve noticed a movement of people in all different directions. It started pre-Covid. People looking for alternatives to Johannesburg…

Renee Steggman, relocation logistics expert

Joburg homes are cheaper than Cape Town homes…

Renee Steggman, relocation logistics expert

There are people moving back to South Africa to be closer to friends and family… Work-from-home policies… There’s a lot of flux at the moment…

Renee Steggman, relocation logistics expert

Getting into a school is one of the biggest challenges [in Cape Town] … We’re not going to be able to host a huge influx into Cape Town… The west coast [of Cape Town] can manage some of the influx…

Renee Steggman, relocation logistics expert



