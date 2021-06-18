South Africa to get 'fairly significant' Covid-19 vaccine doses from July
-
South Africa received 300 000 Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine doses on Friday
-
The country aims to vaccinate all its teachers and support staff over the next 10 days
-
It will start receiving substantial amounts of vaccines from July
South Africa will start receiving “fairly significant” quantities of Covid-19 vaccines from July, according to the Department of Health.
Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane gave an overview of South Africa’s vaccination campaign at a media briefing on Friday.
An opening batch of 300 000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses arrived in South Africa on Friday to jumpstart the vaccination of teachers and school support staff.
The aim is to vaccinate all education workers over the next 10 days.
Police officers are next in line, followed by staff at Correctional Services and the South African National Defence Force.
About two million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News health reporter Kevin Brandt (scroll up to listen).
… a massive spike in cases there… 7502 new cases have been recorded in Gauteng…Kevin Brandt, health reporter - Eyewitness News
… Another consignment of Johnson & Johnson shots will make its way to South Africa next week…Kevin Brandt, health reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_169304168_motivated-mature-adult-afro-american-male-doctor-at-vaccination-station-for-vacinating-patients.html?vti=lyfqd72zo7fflwmw6k-1-3
