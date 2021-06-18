Call for donations for Cape Town mom who lost both legs in vicious attack





A Cape Town mother who was attacked and set alight has lost both her legs

A BackaBuddy page has been set up to help assist the woman with her medical bills

She now needs a wheelchair, alterations to her home and other vital support items for her condition

© sanchairat/123rf.com

A BackaBuddy fund has been set up for a Cape Town mother who lost both her legs after she was set alight in a vicious attack.

In April, security officers at the Coastal Park landfill site in Muizenberg were attacked, where a vehicle was petrol bombed, seriously injuring a female security officer who took refuge under the vehicle after being chased.

The woman who is a mother to a seven-year-old boy now faces a long, challenging journey ahead, requiring a wheelchair, alterations to her home to accommodate the wheelchair, several other vital support items for her conditions and in due course, prosthetic limbs as well.

The victim, whose identity is being protected for her safety as criminals charges are still pending, has been undergoing rehabilitation at the Spescare rehabilitation hospital in Strand.

She now also faces further financial challenges as she struggles to support herself and her son.

Capetonian Murray Williams has since set up a BackaBuddy page to help raise funds for the woman.

To further help help ease her plight, Murray and his brother-in-law cycled 150 kilometres to raise urgent funds for the woman's immediate needs.

She had extensive burns to her body, but far worse than that she was so badly burnt that both her legs had to be amputated. She ended up spending about six weeks in an acute hospital environment. Murray Williams - Capetonian who set up BackaBuddy account

We took off last Saturday from Danger Point, and we decided to cycle home which is about 150 kilometres. We raised R26 000 in a single day. Murray Williams - Capetonian who set up BackaBuddy account

Members of the public wishing to assist mother can contribute to the BackaBuddy account below.

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/cape-town-mom