'Malusi Gigaba basically denies everything'
-
Malusi Gigaba maintains he only visited the Guptas socially
-
He denies that his bodyguards saw a bag full of money in his boot
-
He claimed on Thursday that his estranged wife Norma Mngoma was behind a plot to kill him
Former minister Malusi Gigaba claims he only visited the Guptas socially, and that they were not his advisers as alleged by his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma.
Gigaba is testifying at the State Capture Commission.
He denied that his protectors saw a bag full of money in his boot.
He denied the testimony of "Witness Three", who alleges that he accompanied Gigaba to Saxonwold six or seven times and that Gigaba gave instructions to not log the trips.
Gigaba denied that he used money from the boot of his official car to pay for lunch and his suits.
On Thursday, he testified that Mngoma was behind a plot to murder him.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane (scroll up to listen).
He basically denies everything, as usual…Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
