Warm, sunny weather expected all weekend long
Capetonians can expect summer-like conditions over the weekend, according to Weather SA.
On Saturday, it expects sunny weather, no wind, and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.
Sunny weather will persist into Sunday with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.
It expects the wind to pick up to about 28 kilometres per hour.
