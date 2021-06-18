Multilingual video series aims to dispel Covid-19 myths
- Diplomics has developed a ten part video series to help combat Covid misinformation
- The videos are available in English, Afrikaans, isiZulu and isiXhosa
- Videos are being promoted on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn
One of the many problems during the Covid-19 pandemic has been the amount of misinformation being circulated, both about the virus and vaccinations.
There are also very few sources of factual information in languages other than English.
Which is why a local company called Diplomics has developed a 10-part series of videos to help combat this influx of misinformation.
They exist in English, Afrikaans, isiZulu and isiXhosa.
Dr. Tim Newman, program manager at Diplomics says they hope these resources can be shared as far and wide as possible on as many different platforms to encourage people to switch off the fake news instead, follow the science.
The idea behind our video series is to both provide information which is clear and accessible, but also to dispel some of the misinformation, whether it's either through ignorance or purposeful misinformation.Dr. Tim Newman - Program manager at Diplomics
RELATED: 'Misinformation and fake news creating a pandemic of ill-informed populations'
We've set up these videos to address one of these questions at a time, and we provide a basis about why some of this misinformation exists, or maybe some of the key information you should know. Then we follow that with information from local experts like scientists and doctors to convey that message in a way that we hope is accessible to the broader, general public.Dr. Tim Newman - Program manager at Diplomics
The video series is being promoted across various platforms, including LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
Have a read of ourblatest article on LinkedIn. We have developed this set of visual resources in multiple languages to help make the discussion around #COVID19 and the #vaccines more informed and inclusive. Tune in and join us! #FollowTheScience https://t.co/qdXNUVIuTk— DIPLOMICS (@diplomics_sa) June 18, 2021
Our aim isn't necessarily to change the minds of those that are adamantly unwilling to take the vaccine. It's more about the sector, 10-20% of the population globally which are uncertain about the vaccine. A lot of that is just based on a lack of information.Dr. Tim Newman - Program manager at Diplomics
The leading reasons for vaccine hesitancy are actually around the concerns about the side-effects of the vaccines. Whether the vaccines are effective. Was it rushed too quickly to the public. And also to some extent, the perception that the individual is not at risk so therefore they don't need the vaccine.Dr. Tim Newman - Program manager at Diplomics
There is a broader community that really is just uncertain for vague reasons. Unfortunately also the impact of conspiracy theories and purposeful misinformation. The videos we provide will have factual information, which will give you the necessary information to know how the vaccines work, what they do and what they don't do, and also guidelines and references to other sites that you can get that type of information.Dr. Tim Newman - Program manager at Diplomics
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the audio of the interview
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lensw0rld/lensw0rld2003/lensw0rld200300081/142212922-coronavirus-covid-19-warning-sign.jpg
