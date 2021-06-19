[PICS] Dream sightings of Southern right whales, Great White sharks in Gansbaai





The first southern right whale of the year was spotted in Gansbaai this week

Marine crews even came across a southern right whale traveling alongside a humpback whale in a very unique sighting

Great White sharks also came out in their numbers this week, with five of them spotted and tagged on Tuesday

Eco-tour companies Marine Dynamics and Dyer Island Cruises say the sightings data contribute to scientific publications which influence conservation policies

It's been a great week for marine biologists in Gansbaai who made a number of remarkable sightings while out in the waters.

Shark cage-diving company Marine Dynamics encountered five Great White sharks on our tour on Tuesday.

Its sister company Dyer Island Cruises, which offers boat-based whale watching, spotted their first southern right whale for the year just off Danger Point.

The female southern whale was seen with her tiny calf and another adult southern right whale. Watch the video here and check out more pics here.

Image: © Dyer Island Cruises/Sandra Hörbst

Marine crews also encountered a southern right whale traveling alongside a humpback whale, and two more southern right whales further off in the same area.

Marine Dynamics spokesperson Brenda Walters has described it as "an absolute marine dream of a week" with other sightings including stingrays and even endangered humpback dolphins.

Walters says marine biologists collect all the sightings data to contribute to scientific publications and conservation policy-making.

We've had quite a week on sea here in Gansbaai, as Marine Dynamics and Dyer Island Cruises. We do shark-cage diving and whale watching. Brenda Walters, PR Officer - Marine Dynamics

The team is super delighted to welcome back our first southern right whales. Brenda Walters, PR Officer - Marine Dynamics

Not only did we have some visiting southern rights, but also humpback whales. In fact, the team saw southern rights and humpbacks enjoying each other's company, which was a first sighting for us. Brenda Walters, PR Officer - Marine Dynamics