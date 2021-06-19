Do you practice good sleep hygiene? Sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae shares top tips
- Sleep hygiene refers to healthy daily habits that help you to have a good night's sleep
- UCT sleep specialist Dr. Dale Rae says this may include exercising, avoiding caffeine, alcohol and nicotine as well as less screentime at night
- Dr. Rae says most people need 7 to 9 hours of sleep
- For optimal sleep, you need to stick to a sleep schedule - consistent with your bedtime, wake-up time, and sleep duration
- Listen to the audio above for key advice on sleep hygiene and how to promote good sleep
UCT sleep specialist Dr. Dale Rae says sleep hygiene is an important part of getting a good night's rest.
She answers sleep-related questions and shares her expert advice on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King.
Sleep hygiene refers to the practices that we do during the day that set us up for better sleep at night.Dr Dale Rae, Director - Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town
We need sleep to survive, we need it for optimal performance at work - it's really important for our cognition and productivity, it's really important for our long-term physical health and it's super important for our mental health too.Dr Dale Rae, Director - Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town
Your sleep needs to be consolidated. One nocturnal single sleep seems to be the best practice, one shouldn't be too heavily reliant on napping in the daytime or taking sleeping medication.Dr Dale Rae, Director - Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town
Sleep needs to be as regular as possible - that speaks to the timing at which we sleep. In any given week, there should be no more than an hour and a half variation between earliest and latest bedtime and earliest and latest wake time as well as longest and shortest sleep duration.Dr Dale Rae, Director - Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54149287_alarm-clock-about-to-ring-alongside-a-sleeping-person-in-bed-with-focus-to-the-bedside-table-ad-cloc.html
More from Lifestyle
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town
Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert.Read More
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost
Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump.Read More
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products.Read More
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time
Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.Read More
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)
Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Cleverest doggo uses carwash fluffy rollers for a delicious backrub
This cute dog knows all about self-care and where to find it. It's the most adorable video you will see today.Read More
Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes.Read More
Why there are no Covid-related medical malpractice lawsuits yet
Refilwe Moloto talks to litigation attorney and associate and Adams and Admas Mthokozisi Maphumulo to find out more.Read More