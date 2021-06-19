Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits... with Soul
20:00 - 21:00
Do you practice good sleep hygiene? Sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae shares top tips

19 June 2021 11:20 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Insomnia
Sleep hygiene
sleep apnoea
sleep patterns
Dr Dale Rae
sleep expert

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae for advice on how to get the best sleep you can.
  • Sleep hygiene refers to healthy daily habits that help you to have a good night's sleep
  • UCT sleep specialist Dr. Dale Rae says this may include exercising, avoiding caffeine, alcohol and nicotine as well as less screentime at night
  • Dr. Rae says most people need 7 to 9 hours of sleep
  • For optimal sleep, you need to stick to a sleep schedule - consistent with your bedtime, wake-up time, and sleep duration
  • Listen to the audio above for key advice on sleep hygiene and how to promote good sleep
© racorn/123rf.com

UCT sleep specialist Dr. Dale Rae says sleep hygiene is an important part of getting a good night's rest.

She answers sleep-related questions and shares her expert advice on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King.

Sleep hygiene refers to the practices that we do during the day that set us up for better sleep at night.

Dr Dale Rae, Director - Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town

We need sleep to survive, we need it for optimal performance at work - it's really important for our cognition and productivity, it's really important for our long-term physical health and it's super important for our mental health too.

Dr Dale Rae, Director - Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town

Your sleep needs to be consolidated. One nocturnal single sleep seems to be the best practice, one shouldn't be too heavily reliant on napping in the daytime or taking sleeping medication.

Dr Dale Rae, Director - Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town

Sleep needs to be as regular as possible - that speaks to the timing at which we sleep. In any given week, there should be no more than an hour and a half variation between earliest and latest bedtime and earliest and latest wake time as well as longest and shortest sleep duration.

Dr Dale Rae, Director - Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town













