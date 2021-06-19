Do you practice good sleep hygiene? Sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae shares top tips





Sleep hygiene refers to healthy daily habits that help you to have a good night's sleep

UCT sleep specialist Dr. Dale Rae says this may include exercising, avoiding caffeine, alcohol and nicotine as well as less screentime at night

Dr. Rae says most people need 7 to 9 hours of sleep

For optimal sleep, you need to stick to a sleep schedule - consistent with your bedtime, wake-up time, and sleep duration

© racorn/123rf.com

UCT sleep specialist Dr. Dale Rae says sleep hygiene is an important part of getting a good night's rest.

She answers sleep-related questions and shares her expert advice on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King.

Sleep hygiene refers to the practices that we do during the day that set us up for better sleep at night. Dr Dale Rae, Director - Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town

We need sleep to survive, we need it for optimal performance at work - it's really important for our cognition and productivity, it's really important for our long-term physical health and it's super important for our mental health too. Dr Dale Rae, Director - Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town

Your sleep needs to be consolidated. One nocturnal single sleep seems to be the best practice, one shouldn't be too heavily reliant on napping in the daytime or taking sleeping medication. Dr Dale Rae, Director - Sleep Science at the University of Cape Town