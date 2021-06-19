Last hurrah for Raptor Room on Sunday as popular CT hangout closes its doors
- The Raptor Room is hosting one last event on Sunday before it officially shuts down
- The restaurant is well-known as a safe space for the LGBTIQ+ community and a cool venue for live music events
- The iconic space is closing down permanently due to the ongoing lockdown restrictions which have now intensified during the third wave
- Owner Amy Lilley says she'll be looking for someone else to take over the business
The Raptor Room will welcome patrons one last time on Sunday 20 June before the venue closes for good.
The iconic restaurant and artist venue announced that it was closing down this month due to continuing troubles caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The owner of The Raptor Room, Amy Lilley, says it has been a great joy to run the safe, queer, and inclusive venue for the past 4 years.
The activist and artist says she's looking for someone who can take over the business from her as she can no longer finance it.
Lilley has created a staff fund to help raise money for the restaurant's workers to help them while they look for alternative employment.
She'll perform alongside Craig Lucas, Andie Reeves, Drag Mother, Lo Ghost, and other acts for the last time on Sunday 20 June 2021.
There have been too many hands tied behind my back to continue as a restaurant right now, with the curfews, the number of people I can have in the restaurant, and how people are engaging with going out and feeling safe. It's just a different space.Amy Lilley, Owner - Raptor Room
It's been tough but it has also been a very joyful year of my life. A lot of people have supported us and I just feel very grateful at the end of it, to have done what I did.Amy Lilley, Owner - Raptor Room
As a female business owner by myself, I just don't have the financial cushion to see it through the third wave that we're experiencing now.Amy Lilley, Owner - Raptor Room
I'm hoping to find someone who can take over the reins from me but we will be closing our operations this Sunday with me as the head of the ship.Amy Lilley, Owner - Raptor Room
Even though this journey may be ending for me, I'm still a very big part of the queer community. I feel very strongly that we should be more visible than ever.Amy Lilley, Owner - Raptor Room
I haven't decided yet, but the next step for me will definitely be in the queer industry and making sure that we're seen and have spaces to go to. So, this isn't the end for me.Amy Lilley, Owner - Raptor Room
