1996 Worcester bomb survivor Olga Macingwane describes forgiving bomber





Mam' Olga Macingwane reflects on the moments leading up to the 1996 Christmas Eve bombings in Worcester

Four people died and 67 were injured in the blasts orchestrated by young AWB extremists

The survivor says the road to forgiveness was not easy but she now describes one of the bombers as her "firstborn son"

Olga Macingwane, a survivor of the 1996 Christmas Eve bombings in Worcester. Screengrab: YouTube

Survivor Olga Macingwane says she had to overcome deep anger to forgive the bombers responsible for the 1996 Christmas Eve bombings in Worcester.

Four people died and 67 others were wounded when three young Afrikaner Resistance Movement (AWB) extremists planted bombs in a shopping centre in Worcester.

In 2009, Macingwane came face to face with Stefaans Coetzee, one of the bombers behind the attack.

She says she chose to forgive him after learning about how he was raised to hate black people.

Macingwane says she has kept a good relationship with Coetzee who was released on parole after serving half of his 40-year sentence.

"He is like my son now. I told him, "You are my firstborn now". He's always laughing when I'm saying that", she tells CapeTalk.

It was painful. Olga Macingwane, Survivor of 1996 Worcester bombings

I was surprised when I visited him [Stefaans Coetzee] in prison seeing him there because all these years I thought it's an old man. I Stefaans after 13 years in 2009. I didn't even know my perpetrators. Olga Macingwane, Survivor of 1996 Worcester bombings

I'm still wanting answers even today... We're still suffering as the victims. Olga Macingwane, Survivor of 1996 Worcester bombings