Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits Soul CapeTalk Just the Hits Soul CapeTalk
Just the Hits... with Soul
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
Just the Hits... with Soul
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
1996 Worcester bomb survivor Olga Macingwane describes forgiving bomber Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Worcester bombing survivor Olga Macingwane about dealing with her anger and seekin... 19 June 2021 1:19 PM
Last hurrah for Raptor Room on Sunday as popular CT hangout closes its doors CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to musician, activist, and restauranteur Amy Lilley about the closure of the Raptor Room on Roe... 19 June 2021 12:32 PM
Multilingual video series aims to dispel Covid-19 myths CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Dr. Tim Newman about a multilingual video series providing factual information about Covid. 18 June 2021 5:39 PM
View all Local
Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time. 18 June 2021 12:18 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet. 17 June 2021 6:56 PM
View all Politics
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
View all Business
Do you practice good sleep hygiene? Sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae shares top tips Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae for advice on how to get the best sleep you can. 19 June 2021 11:20 AM
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products. 17 June 2021 4:48 PM
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 15 June 2021 9:15 AM
View all World
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
View all Africa
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

1996 Worcester bomb survivor Olga Macingwane describes forgiving bomber

19 June 2021 1:19 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Olga Macingwane
1996 Worcester bombing
bombing survivor
1996 Christmas Eve bombings

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Worcester bombing survivor Olga Macingwane about dealing with her anger and seeking forgiveness.
  • Mam' Olga Macingwane reflects on the moments leading up to the 1996 Christmas Eve bombings in Worcester
  • Four people died and 67 were injured in the blasts orchestrated by young AWB extremists
  • The survivor says the road to forgiveness was not easy but she now describes one of the bombers as her "firstborn son"
Olga Macingwane, a survivor of the 1996 Christmas Eve bombings in Worcester. Screengrab: YouTube

Survivor Olga Macingwane says she had to overcome deep anger to forgive the bombers responsible for the 1996 Christmas Eve bombings in Worcester.

Four people died and 67 others were wounded when three young Afrikaner Resistance Movement (AWB) extremists planted bombs in a shopping centre in Worcester.

In 2009, Macingwane came face to face with Stefaans Coetzee, one of the bombers behind the attack.

She says she chose to forgive him after learning about how he was raised to hate black people.

Macingwane says she has kept a good relationship with Coetzee who was released on parole after serving half of his 40-year sentence.

"He is like my son now. I told him, "You are my firstborn now". He's always laughing when I'm saying that", she tells CapeTalk.

It was painful.

Olga Macingwane, Survivor of 1996 Worcester bombings

I was surprised when I visited him [Stefaans Coetzee] in prison seeing him there because all these years I thought it's an old man. I Stefaans after 13 years in 2009. I didn't even know my perpetrators.

Olga Macingwane, Survivor of 1996 Worcester bombings

I'm still wanting answers even today... We're still suffering as the victims.

Olga Macingwane, Survivor of 1996 Worcester bombings

I was very angry... after I met Stefaans and heard the whole story... I told him whether it's true or not, only God knows and can judge him.

Olga Macingwane, Survivor of 1996 Worcester bombings



19 June 2021 1:19 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Olga Macingwane
1996 Worcester bombing
bombing survivor
1996 Christmas Eve bombings

More from Local

Last hurrah for Raptor Room on Sunday as popular CT hangout closes its doors

19 June 2021 12:32 PM

CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to musician, activist, and restauranteur Amy Lilley about the closure of the Raptor Room on Roeland Street.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Multilingual video series aims to dispel Covid-19 myths

18 June 2021 5:39 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Dr. Tim Newman about a multilingual video series providing factual information about Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Warm, sunny weather expected all weekend long

18 June 2021 3:27 PM

It is the dead of winter, but you would not say it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Call for donations for Cape Town mom who lost both legs in vicious attack

18 June 2021 3:24 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Murray Williams, the Capetonian who started a BackaBuddy page to raise funds for the woman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Malusi Gigaba basically denies everything'

18 June 2021 2:56 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | Teachers to get vaccinated over 10 days as SA awaits new J&J jabs

18 June 2021 2:40 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20 illegal miners killed in suspected gas explosion in near Orkney

18 June 2021 1:58 PM

Many Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa to get 'fairly significant' Covid-19 vaccine doses from July

18 June 2021 1:08 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are our children at greater risk during the Covid-19 third wave?

18 June 2021 12:36 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Jeremy Nel, head of Division of Infectious Diseases at Wits University's Helen Joseph Hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bypassing EVDS 'nightmare' will help push 10-day vaccination blitz for teachers

18 June 2021 10:34 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Sadtu's general secretary Mugwena Maluleke about plans to vaccinate educators over 10 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PICS] Dream sightings of Southern right whales, Great White sharks in Gansbaai

Do you practice good sleep hygiene? Sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae shares top tips

Lifestyle

Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'Schools must stay open' - says Motshekga amid concern over rising COVID cases

19 June 2021 6:55 PM

Malawi runs out of coronavirus vaccines as second jabs due

19 June 2021 5:57 PM

FULL SPEECH: Minister Angie Motshekga gives update on DBE response to COVID-19

19 June 2021 5:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA