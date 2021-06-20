Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition. 20 June 2021 2:14 PM
Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools need to be kept open to successfully complete the vaccination programme. 20 June 2021 1:01 PM
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
View all Local
Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time. 18 June 2021 12:18 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet. 17 June 2021 6:56 PM
View all Politics
Last hurrah for Raptor Room on Sunday as popular CT hangout closes its doors CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to musician, activist, and restauranteur Amy Lilley about the closure of the Raptor Room on Roe... 19 June 2021 12:32 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
View all Business
Do you practice good sleep hygiene? Sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae shares top tips Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae for advice on how to get the best sleep you can. 19 June 2021 11:20 AM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products. 17 June 2021 4:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
View all World
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
View all Africa
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
Covid-19 3rd wave: Are we prepared for what is coming our way? Ray White interviews Professor Alex Van Den Heever (Wits) and Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health. 17 June 2021 1:57 PM
Former Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza passes away from Covid-19 complications Ray White interviews Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council. 17 June 2021 1:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help

20 June 2021 11:18 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gambling
addiction
Sara-Jayne King
sports betting
Lockdown
COVID-19
casinos
problem gamblers
SA Responsible Gambling Foundation
SARGF
Noxolo Adonis
Kerri Nicholls
gambling addiction

Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt.

- Problem gamblers can talk to counsellors 24/7 in SA on a toll-free helpline

- The South African Responsible Gambling Foundation says calls have spiked during lockdown

- A UK gambling addict shares her ongoing story of recovery and how she had to take out loans of almost R2m

© danieeldg/123rf.com

South Africa's Responsible Gambling Foundation has reported an increase in calls for help during lockdown.

In the UK, a study by Bristol University found online gambling among young people surged as the Covid-19 pandemic kept people confined to their homes.

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King interviews a recovering gambling addict from the UK who lost close to R2 million (£100,000) due to gambling online.

Kerri Nicholls recounts how gambling started innocently enough with visits to the casino where she limited herself to spending £30.

© welcomia/123rf.com 

Within a few years Nicholls had added betting on football matches.

Her story came to a head when she ended up with the loans totalling millions of rand.

Nicholls' partner gave her an ultimatum - stop gambling or I leave you.

For a number of years I was still in denial, even in terms of the amount of money I was losing... The only point where I truly realised it was an issue was when I spent the credit limit on my credit card... but even then I don't really think I really believed it was a problem...

Kerri Nicholls, Recovering gambling addict

I wasn't aware of the impact it was having on me mentally or the impact it was having on the relationship

Kerri Nicholls, Recovering gambling addict

Bizarrely my knowledge of addiction was really good because I used to work for an agency supporting people with drug and alcohol issues... but, naively, I didn't understand how someone could be addicted to gambling

Kerri Nicholls, Recovering gambling addict

Obviously now with hindsight... I can see it really was for me definitely a form of escape... The embarrassment for me was that I had such a good knowledge of addiction and yet I was still able to go down that route myself.

Kerri Nicholls, Recovering gambling addict

Nicholls' dad had taken out a loan to consolidate the debt she had and she promised her partner she'd stop gambling.

However, she couldn't stick to her promise.

When she finally confessed to her mum, it was seeking help that got her to turn the corner.

We certainly thought that if we deal with the financial side, if the debts are paid off, then that will be the problem dealt with, but obviously with hindsight that was very much ignoring ignoring the reasons why I was gambling in the first place... It was a lack of understanding about the addiction and thinking that gambling is a financial addiction whereas there's always a lot more going on...

Kerri Nicholls, Recovering gambling addict

I'd been feeling suicidal and thinking about how I could end my life... I placed my last bet on the fourth of July and I knew everything was coming to a head...

Kerri Nicholls, Recovering gambling addict

I had such a sense of fear that everything was going to come out but also a sense of relief that I could finally get all this stuff out there that I'd been struggling with... That was really the starting point of my recovery

Kerri Nicholls, Recovering gambling addict

Opening up was really difficult, but it's been key to my recovery... It's helped me to see that I'm not alone; there are so many people that also struggle with this addiction

Kerri Nicholls, Recovering gambling addict

Now Nicholls talks about how she feels to her parents, partner and friends.

It's important that wherever you are in the world to know there is that support out there

Kerri Nicholls, Recovering gambling addict

Is South a nation of problem gamblers?

Sara-Jayne interviews Noxolo Adonis, senior treatment adviser at the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation.

Adonis says the Foundation classifies referrals according to provinces and confirms a spike in online gambling since Covid-19 struck.

The provinces that have the highest number of referrals of problem gamblers are Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Noxolo Adonis, Senior treatment adviser - South African Responsible Gambling Foundation

In their big cities there is more economic activity... more casinos, more hotels... That's one of the main reasons why they have these big numbers of gamblers.

Noxolo Adonis, Senior treatment adviser - South African Responsible Gambling Foundation

[With the lockdown] people opted to gamble online... There was an increase in the number of people calling... with withdrawal symptoms you get frustrated because you don't know how to cope with what's happening in your body.

Noxolo Adonis, Senior treatment adviser - South African Responsible Gambling Foundation

Adonis lists some of the red flags loved ones should look out for which include gambling online during work hours, gambling when feeling stressed and spending less time at home with family.

People take loans that are far above the salary they receive monthly

Noxolo Adonis, Senior treatment adviser - South African Responsible Gambling Foundation

I would say that we need tougher regulations in South Africa in terms of people looking into illegal online sites because they are increasing each day.

Noxolo Adonis, Senior treatment adviser - South African Responsible Gambling Foundation

If you or someone in your circle is struggling with a gambling problem find helpful information at responsiblegambling.org.za.

A counsellor can be reached on the toll-free number0800 06 008 which operates countrywide 24/7.

Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to the interview




20 June 2021 11:18 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gambling
addiction
Sara-Jayne King
sports betting
Lockdown
COVID-19
casinos
problem gamblers
SA Responsible Gambling Foundation
SARGF
Noxolo Adonis
Kerri Nicholls
gambling addiction

More from Local

Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood

20 June 2021 2:14 PM

Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday

20 June 2021 1:01 PM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools need to be kept open to successfully complete the vaccination programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

1996 Worcester bomb survivor Olga Macingwane describes forgiving bomber

19 June 2021 1:19 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Worcester bombing survivor Olga Macingwane about dealing with her anger and seeking forgiveness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Last hurrah for Raptor Room on Sunday as popular CT hangout closes its doors

19 June 2021 12:32 PM

CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to musician, activist, and restauranteur Amy Lilley about the closure of the Raptor Room on Roeland Street.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Multilingual video series aims to dispel Covid-19 myths

18 June 2021 5:39 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Dr. Tim Newman about a multilingual video series providing factual information about Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Warm, sunny weather expected all weekend long

18 June 2021 3:27 PM

It is the dead of winter, but you would not say it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Call for donations for Cape Town mom who lost both legs in vicious attack

18 June 2021 3:24 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Murray Williams, the Capetonian who started a BackaBuddy page to raise funds for the woman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Malusi Gigaba basically denies everything'

18 June 2021 2:56 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | Teachers to get vaccinated over 10 days as SA awaits new J&J jabs

18 June 2021 2:40 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20 illegal miners killed in suspected gas explosion in near Orkney

18 June 2021 1:58 PM

Many Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index

18 June 2021 10:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18

17 June 2021 3:27 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser

16 June 2021 11:38 AM

Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases

15 June 2021 9:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend

14 June 2021 12:04 PM

Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans

13 June 2021 10:22 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Carla Bellucci, the UK blogger who's been making money posting pregnancy pics on OnlyFans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How long will it take for Guptas be extradited? 'How long is a piece of string?'

11 June 2021 5:52 PM

John Maytham chats to Adv. Anton Katz, who says it is entirely dependent on UAE law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UAE seals the deal on agreement with SA paving the way for Gupta extradition

11 June 2021 2:45 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith about the extradition of the Gupta family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit

11 June 2021 1:55 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attendance at the G7 Summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation'

11 June 2021 11:06 AM

Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood

20 June 2021 2:14 PM

Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do you practice good sleep hygiene? Sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae shares top tips

19 June 2021 11:20 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae for advice on how to get the best sleep you can.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town

18 June 2021 12:01 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost

17 June 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga

17 June 2021 4:48 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time

17 June 2021 10:53 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train

17 June 2021 9:09 AM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)

16 June 2021 7:21 PM

Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Cleverest doggo uses carwash fluffy rollers for a delicious backrub

16 June 2021 1:03 PM

This cute dog knows all about self-care and where to find it. It's the most adorable video you will see today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you 18 to 30? Find out how you can join work abroad programme

16 June 2021 9:01 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cara Halliday, founder of Hopscotch Travel, which offers such work-abroad programmes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday

Local Politics

[PICS] Dream sightings of Southern right whales, Great White sharks in Gansbaai

Do you practice good sleep hygiene? Sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae shares top tips

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WC govt confident it's ready to tackle latest COVID surge

20 June 2021 4:06 PM

Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo tests positive for COVID-19

20 June 2021 3:23 PM

Officials extinguish blaze at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

20 June 2021 1:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA