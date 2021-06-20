Streaming issues? Report here
Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday

20 June 2021 1:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Basic Education Department
Angie Motshekga
Schools
Teachers
Vaccination
COVID-19
vaccination at schools
school vaccination programme

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools need to be kept open to successfully complete the vaccination programme.

- The vaccination drive in schools will start on Wednesday 23 June and run until 8 July

- The Department of Basic Education has encouraged all educators and school staff to register to receive their vaccines

- Minister Angie Motshekga says schools need to stay open to complete the vaccination programme

Image: © erika8213 /123rf.com

The Basic Education Department has announced that 582,000 education and support staff are set to be vaccinated over a 10-14 day period.

The vaccination drive in schools will start on Wednesday 23 June.

It will continue until Thursday 8 July, a day before schools close at the end of the second term.

RELATED: Primary school pupils to return to normal daily attendance in July - DBE

Educators and school staff are expected to receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Minister Angie Motshekga noted that vaccination is voluntary, but "highly recommended".

The candidates for vaccination include staff who transport children to and from schools, staff involved in feeding schemes who handle food and those contracted to provide cleaning and security services.

In order for us to successfully complete this programme, we will need to keep schools open.

Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education

The vaccination of everybody in the sector is an opportunity to normalize schooling and begin the process of mitigating the impact of Covid-19.

Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education



