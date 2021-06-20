Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday





- The vaccination drive in schools will start on Wednesday 23 June and run until 8 July

- The Department of Basic Education has encouraged all educators and school staff to register to receive their vaccines

- Minister Angie Motshekga says schools need to stay open to complete the vaccination programme

The Basic Education Department has announced that 582,000 education and support staff are set to be vaccinated over a 10-14 day period.

The vaccination drive in schools will start on Wednesday 23 June.

It will continue until Thursday 8 July, a day before schools close at the end of the second term.

Educators and school staff are expected to receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Minister Angie Motshekga noted that vaccination is voluntary, but "highly recommended".

The candidates for vaccination include staff who transport children to and from schools, staff involved in feeding schemes who handle food and those contracted to provide cleaning and security services.

In order for us to successfully complete this programme, we will need to keep schools open. Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education