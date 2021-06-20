Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday
- The vaccination drive in schools will start on Wednesday 23 June and run until 8 July
- The Department of Basic Education has encouraged all educators and school staff to register to receive their vaccines
- Minister Angie Motshekga says schools need to stay open to complete the vaccination programme
The Basic Education Department has announced that 582,000 education and support staff are set to be vaccinated over a 10-14 day period.
The vaccination drive in schools will start on Wednesday 23 June.
It will continue until Thursday 8 July, a day before schools close at the end of the second term.
Educators and school staff are expected to receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Media statement by Minister Motshekga on the sector's response to #COVID19 and the roll out of the vaccination programme in schools #VaccinateToSaveSouthAfrica#VaccineRegistration @DBE_SA @HubertMweli @SAgovnews @GovernmentZA @GCISMedia pic.twitter.com/dyAxW0ausx— Dr Reginah Mhaule (@ReginahMhaule) June 19, 2021
Minister Angie Motshekga noted that vaccination is voluntary, but "highly recommended".
The candidates for vaccination include staff who transport children to and from schools, staff involved in feeding schemes who handle food and those contracted to provide cleaning and security services.
In order for us to successfully complete this programme, we will need to keep schools open.Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education
The vaccination of everybody in the sector is an opportunity to normalize schooling and begin the process of mitigating the impact of Covid-19.Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education
