Longest night of the year: Help collect warm blankets and food for those in need





It is the longest night of the year and temperatures are set to drop with rains on the way

Mustadafin Foundation feeds and clothes thousands of homeless people in the Cape

Find out how you can assist the foundation in its winter food and clothing drive for the longest night of the year

Copyright : Chaivit Chana / 123rf

Each year, during the winter solstice, the Mustadafin Foundation embarks on a massive drive to feed the masses - usually up to 1000 people, on the Grand Parade.

It is their way of highlighting the need to care for those less fortunate, on the longest night of the year.

This year, however, they will be approaching things differently due to the need to prevent crowds and queues from forming explains Refilwe.

Instead of distributing meals at the Grand Parade this evening as in previous years, they will be dispatching four bakkies laden with hot meals and blankets to deliver these to homeless people in Cape Town.

They have received 300 blankets and this will be accompanied by a hot meal of samp and beans, thanks to donations from the likes of Woolworths.

You can help by donating blankets and food to the following drop-off spots.

Mustadafin Foundation: 154 Antelope Street, Bridgetown, or at Thornton Road office.

Mustadafin will happily collect donations

Find the details to make financial donations here

Contact them at info@mustadafin.org.za or call +27 (0)21 633 0010 or find them on Facebook