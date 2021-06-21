Here's why you will be paying more for your home loan than you realise

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet: Audi R8 and Ford EcoSport Black
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The latest on the Covid-19 vaccines in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Nel - Infectious diseases specialist at Wits University
Today at 17:20
Replay: Diamonds or quartz? Geologist weighs on 'diamond rush' in KZN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Introducing Grounded Ingredients, a marketplace for regenerative ingredients
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jenny Willis - Platform manager - Grounded Ingredients
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Stones found in KZN are quartz crystals not diamonds but they aren't valueless' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to geologist Dr. Gideon Groenewald about the KwaHlathi stones that turned out to be quartz c... 21 June 2021 3:44 PM
JP Smith: I never lied on my CV but staffers did distribute incorrect biography CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith, the latest DA member embroiled in a qualifications scandal. 21 June 2021 2:28 PM
Can bosses fire employees who refuse Covid-19 jab? It's a murky area says lawyer Lester Kiewit talks to Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys, Puke Maserumule about what the law says. 21 June 2021 2:12 PM
View all Local
US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. 21 June 2021 6:43 AM
Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools need to be kept open to successfully complete the vaccination programme. 20 June 2021 1:01 PM
Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time. 18 June 2021 12:18 PM
View all Politics
Last hurrah for Raptor Room on Sunday as popular CT hangout closes its doors CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to musician, activist, and restauranteur Amy Lilley about the closure of the Raptor Room on Roe... 19 June 2021 12:32 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
View all Business
What does the 'A' stand for in LGBTQIA? Sara-Jayne King speaks to asexual creator, writer, educator and advocate Cody Daigle Orians about asexuality this Pride Month. 21 June 2021 11:22 AM
Here's why you will be paying more for your home loan than you realise Refilwe Moloto speaks to Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management Evelyn Doubell. 21 June 2021 8:05 AM
Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition. 20 June 2021 2:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing... Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa. 21 June 2021 12:56 PM
US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. 21 June 2021 6:43 AM
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
View all World
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
View all Africa
Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition. 20 June 2021 2:14 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Here's why you will be paying more for your home loan than you realise

21 June 2021 8:05 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
home loans

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management Evelyn Doubell.
  • There are hidden costs involved when buying a home
  • A prospective homeowner will need life insurance, retrenchment, and disability cover says expert
  • Private wealth manager advises prospective homeowners to consult properly before filling in the paperwork
© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

When applying for a home loan, it seems easier to agree to the insurance cover that is offered along with the home loan. However, there is a good chance that you will be paying more than you should be for this insurance. There are various hidden costs that are snuck into the offer and if you're not sure how to navigate this, we have you covered.

Evelyn Doubell, Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management discusses some of the hidden costs in home loads, and how to avoid them.

You are going to need to have life insurance cover.

Evelyn Doubell, Private Wealth Manager - NFB Wealth Management

You will need to afford your bond should you be retrenched.

Evelyn Doubell, Private Wealth Manager - NFB Wealth Management

The conveyancers and bank staff do this all day she says and while they are explaining what you are signing it is important to take your time and say what is needed to secure this home loan - life insurance cover, retrenchment cover, and disability cover.

Buying a house is a big step and it is important to consult.

Evelyn Doubell, Private Wealth Manager - NFB Wealth Management



21 June 2021 8:05 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
home loans

More from Lifestyle

What does the 'A' stand for in LGBTQIA?

21 June 2021 11:22 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to asexual creator, writer, educator and advocate Cody Daigle Orians about asexuality this Pride Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood

20 June 2021 2:14 PM

Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help

20 June 2021 11:18 AM

Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do you practice good sleep hygiene? Sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae shares top tips

19 June 2021 11:20 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae for advice on how to get the best sleep you can.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town

18 June 2021 12:01 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost

17 June 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga

17 June 2021 4:48 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time

17 June 2021 10:53 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train

17 June 2021 9:09 AM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted)

16 June 2021 7:21 PM

Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

JP Smith: I never lied on my CV but staffers did distribute incorrect biography

Local

DBE aims to vaccinate 91,000 teachers per day to achieve target within 14 days

Local

Gauteng records highest number of Covid cases in 1 day since pandemic began

EWN Highlights

Business mogul Johann Rupert remembers Jabu Mabuza as 'dear friend & role model'

21 June 2021 4:36 PM

Free State could be a protest hotspot in run-up to elections - Municipal IQ

21 June 2021 4:01 PM

South Africa set to host vaccine tech transfer hub

21 June 2021 3:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA