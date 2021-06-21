'It's the right thing to do' Equal Education supports schools staying open
- Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga announced on Saturday that schools South Africa will remain open
- From Wednesday vaccines will be administered to 582 000 teachers and teaching staff
- 100 schools have been disrupted due to the spike in Covid-19 infections during the third wave.
Keeping schools open, even in the midst of the current third wave of coronavirus infections is the right thing to do.
That's according to Khayelitsha-based education NPO Equal Education.
On Saturday Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that her department's decision not to close schools was based on advice given by medical experts.
“We believe that schools must remain open, and in saying so we are not insensitive to the concerns raised about the rising infections.” Motshekga said.
Equal Education's Nontsikelelo Dlulani says the risk must be determined on a case-by-case basis, adding that public schools have borne the brunt of teaching disruption since the start of the Covid crisis.
Public high schools have, since the start of the pandemic, been expressing their frustration at the rotation system.Nontsikelelo Dlulani, Head of the Western Cape - Equal Education
They are frustrated and tired, as public schools, of always having to play catch up because they are always left behind.Nontsikelelo Dlulani, Head of the Western Cape - Equal Education
Dlulani adds that they are also reassured that younger learners are at a decreased risk of passing on the virus.
Learners in primary school are at lower risk of transmitting Covid-19.Nontsikelelo Dlulani, Head of the Western Cape - Equal Education
Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Motshegka also announced that from Wednesday vaccines would be administered to more than half a million teachers and teaching staff.
On Thursday, 300 000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines earmarked for teachers arrived in the country.
RELATED: School holidays could lead to rise in Covid-19 cases, Dr. Cloete warns
RELATED: More than 50 Western Cape teachers have died of Covid-19, says WCED
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/teacher_covid.html?oriSearch=teacher&sti=mqcy7piy68vpa7j4pv|&mediapopup=154680142
More from Local
'Stones found in KZN are quartz crystals not diamonds but they aren't valueless'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to geologist Dr. Gideon Groenewald about the KwaHlathi stones that turned out to be quartz crystals.Read More
JP Smith: I never lied on my CV but staffers did distribute incorrect biography
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith, the latest DA member embroiled in a qualifications scandal.Read More
Can bosses fire employees who refuse Covid-19 jab? It's a murky area says lawyer
Lester Kiewit talks to Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys, Puke Maserumule about what the law says.Read More
Gqeberha is here to stay, name change is part of 'symbolic reparation'
Mandy Weiner finds out why the Department of Arts, Culture, and Sports has rejected a petition calling on 'PE' to be reinstated.Read More
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing...
Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa.Read More
Lesbian activist Funeka Soldaat says laws alone won't stop LGBTIQ+ hate crimes
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Harare CPF chair and LGBTIQ+ activist Funeka Soldaat about the spate of hate crimes in SA.Read More
DBE aims to vaccinate 91,000 teachers per day to achieve target within 14 days
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Enoch Rabotapi, a chief director in the Department of Basic Education, about teacher jabs.Read More
'The thing teachers fear the most is getting infected' Educators Union of SA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Educators Union of SA about the announcement that schools in South Africa will remain open.Read More
Longest night of the year: Help collect warm blankets and food for those in need
Refilwe Moloto talks to Mustadafin Foundation Director Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem about where to donate.Read More