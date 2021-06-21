'It's the right thing to do' Equal Education supports schools staying open





Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga announced on Saturday that schools South Africa will remain open

From Wednesday vaccines will be administered to 582 000 teachers and teaching staff

100 schools have been disrupted due to the spike in Covid-19 infections during the third wave.

© jovannig/123rf

Keeping schools open, even in the midst of the current third wave of coronavirus infections is the right thing to do.

That's according to Khayelitsha-based education NPO Equal Education.

On Saturday Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that her department's decision not to close schools was based on advice given by medical experts.

“We believe that schools must remain open, and in saying so we are not insensitive to the concerns raised about the rising infections.” Motshekga said.

Equal Education's Nontsikelelo Dlulani says the risk must be determined on a case-by-case basis, adding that public schools have borne the brunt of teaching disruption since the start of the Covid crisis.

Public high schools have, since the start of the pandemic, been expressing their frustration at the rotation system. Nontsikelelo Dlulani, Head of the Western Cape - Equal Education

They are frustrated and tired, as public schools, of always having to play catch up because they are always left behind. Nontsikelelo Dlulani, Head of the Western Cape - Equal Education

Dlulani adds that they are also reassured that younger learners are at a decreased risk of passing on the virus.

Learners in primary school are at lower risk of transmitting Covid-19. Nontsikelelo Dlulani, Head of the Western Cape - Equal Education

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Motshegka also announced that from Wednesday vaccines would be administered to more than half a million teachers and teaching staff.

On Thursday, 300 000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines earmarked for teachers arrived in the country.

RELATED: School holidays could lead to rise in Covid-19 cases, Dr. Cloete warns

RELATED: More than 50 Western Cape teachers have died of Covid-19, says WCED