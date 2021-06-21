Gauteng records highest number of Covid cases in 1 day since pandemic began





© erika8213/123rf.com

Gauteng currently has about 60% of the country's Covid 19 infections.

It is sweeping through the healthcare system at an alarming rate, already surpassing the impact of the onsets of the first and second waves.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports a positivity rate in South Africa of 23%

8,640 of the 13, 155 new cases were recorded in Gauteng.

Clearly, the thing that keeps me up at night is the extent to which we are seeing cases in the last three or four weeks, particularly this past epidemiological week ending Saturday where we have seen increasing numbers of cases. Dr Mary Kawonga, Chair - Gauteng Premier’s Advisory Committee on Covid-19

The national data show as of June 16, the highest number of cases was recorded at 7,859 infections - 294 Covid-19 patients in Gauteng are in high care and the remaining 3 377 being treated in the general ward.

But on Sunday a new record of 8,640 new cases was recorded.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 55,593 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 13,155 new cases, which represents a 23.7% positivity rate. A further 112 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 58,702 to date. Read more: https://t.co/XSvrmw7yPC pic.twitter.com/ar42d3xiv5 — NICD (@nicd_sa) June 20, 2021

We recorded the highest number of cases recorded per day since the pandemic began this past week. Dr Mary Kawonga, Chair - Gauteng Premier’s Advisory Committee on Covid-19

The second concern is when cases increase at the rate they are doing so now in Gauteng, we start to see an increase in hospitalisation, and the health system and health workers come under pressure. Dr Mary Kawonga, Chair - Gauteng Premier’s Advisory Committee on Covid-19

The third thing is as much as we advise the premier about interventions that need to be put in place, we are also very concerned about that...the public is not taking this as seriously as they ought to. Dr Mary Kawonga, Chair - Gauteng Premier’s Advisory Committee on Covid-19

Personally, Kawonga feels a more stringent alert level may be required.

There are things we look at to see whether or not it is time to go to a more stringent lockdown and one of them is the extent to which the hospitals are being overwhelmed. At the moment I am not sure we have reached that stage yet - we are looking into the data especially for this coming week. Dr Mary Kawonga, Chair - Gauteng Premier’s Advisory Committee on Covid-19

The Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has said the SANDF would be brought in to assist which will help says Kawonga.