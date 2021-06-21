'The thing teachers fear the most is getting infected' Educators Union of SA
- From Wednesday Johnson and Johnson vaccines are due to be administered to 582 000 teachers and teaching staff
- Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on Saturday that schools in South Africa will remain open
- It's believed more than 2 000 educators have died due to Covid-19 in SA
From Wednesday some 582 000 teachers and teaching staff are due to begin receiving their Covid-19 vaccinations.
That's the latest from the department of basic education whose head, Minister Angie Motshegka spoke during a media briefing on Saturday.
Motshekga announced that the inoculation program for teaching staff would take roughly two weeks and also welcomed the news that 300 000 Johnson and Johnson jabs secured for the sector had arrived in South Africa.
However, her announcement that schools will remain open has been met with mixed reactions.
While Equal Education has welcomed the move, some teaching unions say they're gravely concerned.
The thing teachers fear the most is getting infected with Covid.Andre De Bruyn, Provincial chair - Educators Union of SA
A lot of our teachers sit with comorbidities.Andre De Bruyn, Provincial chair - Educators Union of SA
I can give examples of teachers who got infected at school and died.Andre De Bruyn, Provincial chair - Educators Union of SA
RELATED: 'It's the right thing to do' Equal Education supports schools staying open
More from Local
'Stones found in KZN are quartz crystals not diamonds but they aren't valueless'
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to geologist Dr. Gideon Groenewald about the KwaHlathi stones that turned out to be quartz crystals.Read More
JP Smith: I never lied on my CV but staffers did distribute incorrect biography
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith, the latest DA member embroiled in a qualifications scandal.Read More
Can bosses fire employees who refuse Covid-19 jab? It's a murky area says lawyer
Lester Kiewit talks to Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys, Puke Maserumule about what the law says.Read More
Gqeberha is here to stay, name change is part of 'symbolic reparation'
Mandy Weiner finds out why the Department of Arts, Culture, and Sports has rejected a petition calling on 'PE' to be reinstated.Read More
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing...
Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa.Read More
Lesbian activist Funeka Soldaat says laws alone won't stop LGBTIQ+ hate crimes
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Harare CPF chair and LGBTIQ+ activist Funeka Soldaat about the spate of hate crimes in SA.Read More
DBE aims to vaccinate 91,000 teachers per day to achieve target within 14 days
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Enoch Rabotapi, a chief director in the Department of Basic Education, about teacher jabs.Read More
'It's the right thing to do' Equal Education supports schools staying open
Africa Melane speaks to Equal Education following the announcement that schools will stay open despite a rise in Covid infections.Read More
Longest night of the year: Help collect warm blankets and food for those in need
Refilwe Moloto talks to Mustadafin Foundation Director Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem about where to donate.Read More