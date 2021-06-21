Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'The thing teachers fear the most is getting infected' Educators Union of SA

21 June 2021 9:33 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Schools
Teachers
COVID-19
Third wave
third wave infections
Teachers vaccinations

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Educators Union of SA about the announcement that schools in South Africa will remain open.
  • From Wednesday Johnson and Johnson vaccines are due to be administered to 582 000 teachers and teaching staff
  • Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on Saturday that schools in South Africa will remain open
  • It's believed more than 2 000 educators have died due to Covid-19 in SA

From Wednesday some 582 000 teachers and teaching staff are due to begin receiving their Covid-19 vaccinations.

That's the latest from the department of basic education whose head, Minister Angie Motshegka spoke during a media briefing on Saturday.

Motshekga announced that the inoculation program for teaching staff would take roughly two weeks and also welcomed the news that 300 000 Johnson and Johnson jabs secured for the sector had arrived in South Africa.

However, her announcement that schools will remain open has been met with mixed reactions.

While Equal Education has welcomed the move, some teaching unions say they're gravely concerned.

The thing teachers fear the most is getting infected with Covid.

Andre De Bruyn, Provincial chair - Educators Union of SA

A lot of our teachers sit with comorbidities.

Andre De Bruyn, Provincial chair - Educators Union of SA

I can give examples of teachers who got infected at school and died.

Andre De Bruyn, Provincial chair - Educators Union of SA

RELATED: 'It's the right thing to do' Equal Education supports schools staying open




