DBE aims to vaccinate 91,000 teachers per day to achieve target within 14 days





The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says it plans on vaccinating more than 90,000 teachers a day starting on Wednesday

In total, 582,000 educators and support staff are due to be vaccinated over a 10 to 14 day period

All teachers will receive their Covid-19 jabs irrespective of their age

DBE chief director Enoch Rabotapi says teachers have been prioritised in order to mitigate any further school disruptions and learning losses

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says it has set a target of vaccinating 91,000 teachers per day when the sector begins its vaccination programme on Wednesday.

The teacher vaccination drive will start on Wednesday 23 June and continue until Thursday 8 July, just before the school holidays begin.

Enoch Rabotapi, a chief director in the DBE, says the education sector will make use of 302 jab sites across the country, each with multiple vaccination stations.

In total, 582,000 teachers, school governing body members, and other education sector staff will get vaccinated within the 14-day period.

Rabotapi says the education sector needs to urgently be prioritised in order to avoid any further school disruptions caused by Covid-19.

He says the learning losses experienced due to the Covid-19 pandemic will have a lasting impact on school pupils and their futures.

South Africa has already received 300,000 Johnson &Johnson doses for teachers and more doses are expected to arrive in the coming days.

If all the sites work at full capacity as per our plans, we should be able to do about 91,000 teachers in a day across the country. If we follow that plan, then we should be able to cover our cohort in the allocated days. Enoch Rabotapi, Chief Director - Education Human Resources Development (Department of Basic Education)

We've worked with the Department of Health to identify vaccination sites. It's a combination of schools in some provinces but in other provinces, they will have to go to dedicated sites. There are about 302 vaccination sites throughout the country. Bigger provinces do have more sites than smaller provinces. Enoch Rabotapi, Chief Director - Education Human Resources Development (Department of Basic Education)

Younger teachers are becoming more infected... It was decided that we should target all teachers. Enoch Rabotapi, Chief Director - Education Human Resources Development (Department of Basic Education)

Research is showing that with the learning losses we experienced last year, it's going to take years for us to be able to recover from that... We are very concerned about the future of our children. Enoch Rabotapi, Chief Director - Education Human Resources Development (Department of Basic Education)

We want to roll out this programme over a 14-day period that's going to commence on Wednesday 23 June until Thursday, July 8. Enoch Rabotapi, Chief Director - Education Human Resources Development (Department of Basic Education)