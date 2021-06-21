What does the 'A' stand for in LGBTQIA?





Asexuality is defined generally as not experiencing sexual attraction

Asexual individuals may represent about 1 percent of the population

Common misconceptions are that asexuality is similar to celibacy and/or low-libido

Asexual flag. "The black represents asexuality, the grey represents grey-asexuality and demisexuality, the white represents non-asexual partners and allies, and the purple represents community."

The chances are that you will have seen or heard the acronym LGBTQIA quite a lot this month.

Each year, across the globe, June marks Pride Month, celebrating the LGBTQIA community and their struggle against discrimination and social ostracization.

But do you know what all the letters in that acronym stand for and more so, what each sexual identity means?

LGBTQIA is used as the inclusive queer term which stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and/or questioning, intersex and asexual and/or allies.

But is it possible that some people just are not sexually attracted to anyone?

Writer and asexual advocate Cody Daigle-Orians identifies as asexual or 'ace', and spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about what is often termed 'the invisible orientation.

Asexuality is a sexual orientation that describes people who do not, or rarely experience sexual attraction. Cody Daigle-Orians, Writer and asexual advocate

They may experience other kinds of attractions, they may be interested in romantic attraction or aesthetic attraction but there's no directed attraction to want to have sex with someone. Cody Daigle-Orians, Writer and asexual advocate

I identify somewhere between sex-favourable and sex-neutral... Cody Daigle-Orians, Writer and asexual advocate

Cody Daigle-Orians explains the difference between sexual attraction and libido, using the analogy of hunger.

You can be specifically hungry for pizza and that could describe sexual attraction as a very directed thing, but sometimes you're just hungry [and that's libido] Cody Daigle-Orians, Writer and asexual advocate

