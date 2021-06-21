Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing...





Each year, unofficial Naked Hiking Day is observed on June 21

Outdoor enthusiasts everywhere celebrate by hiking in the buff

A group of 50 male hikers are set to ramble the pathways of the Drakensburg in the nude today

There can't be too many people who have June 21 marked in their calendar as the day they will wake up and take a nude ramble through the Drakensburg, but Fanafikile Lephakha is one of them.

He is the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa which will see approximately 50 men striding along in the altogether.

Today marks World Naked Hiking and Lephakha says he's organised the clothes-free clamber to help those taking part face their fears and get out of their comfort zones.

There's so many of us [men] that have issues that we would like to overcome. Fanafikile Lephakha, Director - Refining Potential Training

Temperatures in the Drakensburg today aren't expected to peak above a chilly 8 degrees, but Lephakha isn't fazed.

The cold would be a metaphor for whatever we are trying to face in our own lives. Fanafikile Lephakha, Director - Refining Potential Training

Prior to the hike, the men will take part in a pre-coaching seminar to help them psychologically prepare for the nude challenge.

