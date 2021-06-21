Gqeberha is here to stay, name change is part of 'symbolic reparation'
- The renaming of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha caused a divide between South Africans in March
- The name change was approved and gazetted by sports, arts, and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa earlier this year
- A petition signed by 12,402 residents of Nelson Mandela Bay was rejected by the Mthethwa's department
The renaming of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha will not be reversed.
That's despite arts, culture and sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa receiving thousands of objections to the name change.
A 12 000-strong petition signed by residents of Nelson Mandela Bay was submitted to the minister but he says Gqeberha is here to stay.
The renaming process, is in line with the TRC, which recommended the renaming of geographical features after those who contributed towards the attainment of freedom.Masechaba Ndlovu, Spokesperson - Department of Arts, Culture and Sports
It is part of symbolic reparation and it's important that we are able to transform the landscape in a manner that represents our history, our culture, and our language.Masechaba Ndlovu, Spokesperson - Department of Arts, Culture and Sports
Mthethwa signed off on a decision to rename several cities and towns including Port Elizabeth earlier this year.
The move polarized South Africans with some calling it a 'waste of money', while others supported the move saying it is important that names of towns reflect the history of all South Africans.
RELATED: [WATCH] Still having trouble with Gqeberha? The Kiffness has got you covered
